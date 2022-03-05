Project Zomboid, PC review. Death is the least of your problems

Undetermined year, state of Kentucky. A legion of the undead becomes strong in this American commonwealth besieging the few survivors who are still watching over their lives locked up in their homes or hidden under any other place that serves as a refuge. Danger lurks around every corner the zombies they are cunning and survival is only guaranteed if we play our cards right.

We are talking about Project Zomboid, a video game released in 2013 in early access format —which has not yet come out— that tries to emulate these same conditions described in the previous paragraph with a truly terrifying closeness. If you like simulation games with a high degree of realism, in addition to these “nice” beings, keep reading because it is very possible that what comes next will catch your attention.

extreme survival

There are zombie video games kicking around, another string of management games and another stream of survival games. But one that combines them all? Yes, we may be able to catalog a title that brings together the best of these genres, but from there to making you rack your brains like Project Zomboid, none. Surely you have already hit a few shots to hundreds of zombies in world war z and even escaped from some evil beast in the Resident Evil saga, but oh friend! The Indie Stone is a barbaric thing.

Forget about pausing the game to go to the bathroom, leaving your character in a corner to answer a WhatsApp or explaining in real time how the video game works to the annoying neighbor. This is extreme simulation. Hardcore rather. Project Zomboid is a kick in the bass or a reality slap, choose the term you like best. As long as, of course, zombies existed and took to the streets to claim a good plate of raw meat.

The work of this small indie studio, The Indie Stone, began many years ago, specifically at the beginning of the last decade. Like its video game, development has been tortuous, agonizing and full of stress. I would give for an extensive article but we can summarize it in that the four kids who started with him faced a lot of problems to be able to carry out Project Zomboid.

Not only did they go through serious economic problems, but it was difficult for them to gain the trust of the public and the sector. The most curious thing is that his vision of what it would be like to survive if the world were infested with the undead is perhaps, and by a long way, what it is supposed to be. more realistic. Luckily, a series of divine circumstances crossed the path of the four kids and the title was able to launch on Steam and other platforms in early access, and since then, updating every few years.

Project Zomboid goes head to head; you will die. In this survival simulator they don’t hold back when it comes to predicting your future, and the sad thing —because you’re not going to prove them right— is that they’re right. Sometimes even too fast. The plot places us in various enclaves of Kentucky being you the only survivor in a world full of zombies. To show everything that happens on the screen we have an isometric view with very little vision range, darkness and too many treacherous corners.

The premise of the video game is easy; survive as long as possible. Although after having played so many zombie-themed titles it might seem that you are ready for this new adventure, you are not. Project Zomboid is hard, very hard. He is a work of art considering the young and inexperienced team behind him. Everything is calculated, measured and designed to make the simulation as realistic as possible, and it may not be to everyone’s liking.

Run to escape the zombies? You can get tired, stressed or injured. Do you want to enter that house that looks good by breaking the window glass? Perhaps you should wrap a rag around your fist and remove the remaining crystals from the frame. Do you want to take a break from all that exploring? You may feel nyctophobia, boredom, or need to smoke. These are just some examples —and basic ones, it must be said— of how a video game can unnerve you in any action while showing you the harsh reality. Food and water can rot, electricity can be cut off at any time, the violence of the virus increases, house alarms go off when you try to force them, generators use more or less gasoline, the weather changes aggressively or even the walls of your shelter erode over time. Wow, you need more than a pair of eyes to be able to have everything well controlled.

There are hundreds of objects to collect and combine to create weapons, tools or solve problems with them, but also little space to store them. Food is scarce but your body does not forgive. And zombies can come out of any corner. Before visiting the house next door, you have to plan everything carefully but also keeping in mind that the more time you waste, the more likely it is that the undead will attack your own hideout.

In addition to the residences of once our good neighbors, we can also find schools, fire stations, gas stations, supermarkets, churches and other types of enclaves that may or may not mark your survival in Kentucky. Even to move between long distances we can use vehicles, as long as we find the key for it, we know how to fix it and we don’t draw too much attention to the noise generated by driving with it, which depends on the state of the vehicle, class or engine.

Each character can choose up to twenty two professions very different from each other and a series of positive or negative traits that we must combine and that can mean life or death if we master this characteristic. From being an unemployed person with very sharp ears to an overweight cook. The best thing about this system is that the possibilities are limitless and each game is different if we never choose the same profession and traits.

Within all the complexity of the video game, we must bear in mind that we can also make utensils, alter structures or even plant our own food. Depending on the class and chosen traits, we will be better or worse in some subjects, but throughout our adventure we can find magazines, books and other documents that make us learn a little more about what we want to carry out.

In this little virtual hell there is multitude of game modes. The single player mode has some like Apocalypse, where the life expectancy is minimal, survivor or one where you can design your own map, being able to configure all the details that affect the gameplay. There is also a challenge mode with nine parallel adventures with somewhat different mechanics and far from the main game. And if more fuel is required for the fire, Project Zomboid has support for Mods where the giant video game community has already created more than a couple of worthy independent adventures.

To improve the experience, the title has an online multiplayer mode with public or private servers as well as a cooperative experience where you can play with your friends privately. I mean, not something else, but the video game has content and mechanics to cry with joy three days and three nights.

indie power to the extreme

One of the more negative aspects of Project Zomboid that we hope will be fixed at some point is its control. It is extremely strange, it does not respond well at all and it takes a lot to get used to it. Given that it requires quite a bit of concentration on the screen, this is a point that penalizes it quite a bit. It is extremely archaic and full of impossible button combinations. The first time you die in this title, we bet your backpack of ingredients that it is probably due to its controls. And you will perish on more than one occasion for this very reason.

In addition, its control is not only from another world, but also its display. It is, to put it succinctly, like a PlayStation game – the first – somewhat vitaminized. Except at times when we see more zombies than houses on the monitor, it almost seems that Net Yaroze has come back to life along with the main monsters. This point is not negative per se since it is enjoyed as much or more than other more realistic titles, but it is something to highlight for those who are looking for something more elaborate. It is “hard to see”.

The maps are large, the amount of detail is immense, the design of everything in general is ten, and except for what was mentioned above, everything that has been achieved in Project Zomboid in this regard is absolutely surprising.

The music isn’t bad either. It’s not a crazy thing but it does have some memorable themes, even vocal songs. The special effects are somewhat regular but they do their job and the ambient sound is quite laudable. It also has a translation to Spanishalthough everything must be said, something strange but functional.

It is still in early access since the project was released, so the developers are still working on it, adding multiple content, improvements and options. Not only is this a very extensive game in itself, but it will be able to offer more and better over time.

CONCLUSION If you like survival, zombie, strategy and management video games, no matter the order, Project Zomboid is your game. Of course, save yourself time, tons of patience and a cold calculating mind. It’s not a title suitable for everyone, it’s a lot of despair, but we are sure that if it suits your tastes, Kentucky will be your next place of residence for many years. Worst? Technically it is extremely improvable.

THE BEST More realistic than life itself.

Lots of game modes.

Option for mods, some very elaborate.

Unbeatable quality/price/duration ratio. WORST The controls are very hard.

Terrible graphically.