Projection and film forum “Please Stand By” in the open air | March 2022

How cool is this activity! Join the projection and cinema to the fresh air of the movie please standby in March 2022.

The event will take place during Autism Week, organized by the Guatemalan Association for Autism, prior to the commemoration of the world autism day.

Screening and film forum Please Stand By

please standby is a film starring Dakota Fanning and Toni Collette. The feature film tells the story of Wendy, a young woman with autism who escapes from the care home where she is staying, in an attempt to deliver her Star Trek script directly to Paramount Pictures, as she tries to win the contest that the producer has called .

(Credits: Guatemalan Association for Autism)

The film will be screened by Lawn Cinemaon The Eucalpitus Gardenin Zone 11 of Guatemala City.

How to book tickets?

To reserve your space, you must contact the telephone numbers 4173 4409 and 4023 4532, where they will inform you about the reservation and payment methods. #VamosPues to have a good time outdoors and support the Guatemalan Association for Autism.

(Credits: Los Eucaluptus Garden])

Remember to wear a mask, maintain social distancing and constantly disinfect your hands.

*Guatemala.com is not responsible for changes or cancellation of this event.*

