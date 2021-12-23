Sports

prolonged absence of Koulibaly, trouble for Spalletti

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee2 hours ago
The latest news on the recovery times of the injured Koulibaly and the return to the field between injuries and the African Cup. The Napoli defender will meet again in 2022 but towards February

The latest news on the recovery times of the injured Koulibaly and the return to the field between injuries and the African Cup of Nations. The Napoli defender will meet again in 2022 but towards February. To report it is Il Mattino.

Naples: prolonged absence of Koulibaly

The real problem is that even from a mental point of view, after the own goal, the Brazilian Juan Jesus never really recovered and lined up at least two or three lightnesses in scoring. One more problem for Spalletti who in 2022 will have to deal with the prolonged absence of Koulibaly (between injury and the African Cup of Nations will see him again in February) and the momentary absence of a central quarter.

