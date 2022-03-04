Prolonged COVID-19 syndrome has been registered in 1% of patients in Puerto Rico

For experts, the main complications that have been reported are cardiomyopathy, congestive failure and acute coronary syndrome.

Illustration of covid cells crowd around head exploding with shaking and noisy grunge effect illustrating the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on mental health and wellbeing. Photo: shutterstock.

During the last two years of the pandemic, those infected with COVID-19 have reported a series of clinical pictures, very similar to each other that, in 80 percent of registered cases, have manifested for only two weeks.

However, another group of patients has reported that symptoms related to the infection have exceeded 4 months. This is why the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have proposed the classification of this disease in stages: Acute phase, hyperinflammatory phase and residual COVID.

Depending on the level of disease syndrome of COVID-19 can be divided as follows

Acute COVID: Symptoms for 4 weeks

Active symptomatic: 4 to 12 weeks

Post COVID Syndrome: more than 12 weeks

Persistent COVID: Includes both, with a duration of more than 12 months. COVID-19 and Post COVID syndrome.

On a master conference of doctors specialists in the area of ​​cardiology organized by the Puerto Rico Public Health Trust, the experts explained that this syndrome is scientifically known as PASC (post-acute sequelae SARS-CoV-2 infection).

Dr. Gisela Puig, cardiologist at the School of Medicine – RCM, assured that “the majority of patients who arrive at the emergency room and who have had the infection, arrive for different cases, either because they have had arrhythmia or some symptom like shortness of breath or persistent fatigue.

In addition to this, the specialist stressed that she has not had no patient that has debuted after having COVID with an acute illnesswhich has required hospitalization, or what is an acute decompensated heart failure.

On the other hand, the medical literature indicates that there are a low percentage of people (less than 1%) in those who have exacerbated cardiovascular complications, such as cardiomyopathy, congestive failure and syndrome acute coronary. Its risk of manifestation is clearly related to the severity of the virus.

Likewise, Dr. Jorge Acevedo Canabal, medical director of the Puerto Rico Public Health Trust, assured that the COVID-19 infection is related to significant high cardiovascular riskno matter how low.

“For every thousand people who have had COVID-19, it was found that the additional risk was 45.29% of incidents of any cardiovascular disease23.48% per 1000 of any adverse event, including heart attacks, obstructions, among others and, finally, it was found that there was a surplus in incidents of dysrhythmias, including 20 per thousand, highlighting that 10 per 1000 they suffered atrial fibrillation”, argued the expert.

Additionally, the specialist emphasized that it is important that these patients seek medical care during these 12 months.

“From the point of view of public health, robust data on populations that can be followed respectively must be integrated into the information system in order to be able, as you say, of cases that do not have a 100% diagnosis, create awareness now. at the same time to facilitate access to patients to these medical services”.

