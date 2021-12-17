The well-being of one’s body should undoubtedly be a priority for every human being.

Precisely to pursue this goal, we should also try to pay attention to nutrition, so as to take advantage of the substances we need.

Particularly important would be vitamins, the lack of which could cause problems and certain symptoms. We have seen, for example, how the deficiency of a particular vitamin can cause irritability and pins and needles in the hands and feet.

However, it may happen that you are not aware of the reduced intake of a vitamin, of the underlying causes or of the possible consequences.

Prolonged use of some gastritis and ulcer medications could lead to a deficiency of this vitamin, which is valuable for red blood cells

Often in the case of stomach diseases, a particular type of gastroprotective drugs would be taken, namely proton pump inhibitors.

These medicines, which are particularly useful in fighting certain diseases such as gastritis and ulcers, could however cause a deficiency of a precious vitamin in the long run. In fact, their action would reduce the production of gastric juices that would allow the extraction of vitamin B12 from the foods eaten. A reduced absorption would therefore follow.

Furthermore, it should be emphasized that the same outcome could also cause the same gastritis and ulcer.

In the long run, vitamin B12 deficiency could hinder the production of fully functional red blood cells. In fact, they could be larger than they should. This condition is called megaloblastic anemia.

Megaloblastic anemia

The reserves of vitamin B12 could last in the body, as reported by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, from 2 to 4 years if not replenished.

Consequently, anemia would take some time to manifest. It would be a treatable condition but not to be underestimated, because, if ignored, over time it could also lead to irrecoverable neurological damage.

In addition to the normal symptoms of anemia, such as fatigue, paleness, tachycardia, etc., those typical of vitamin B12 deficiency may also occur. That is, tingling in the limbs, yellow skin, swollen tongue and vision disturbances. If in doubt, it will always be good to consult a doctor and undergo a possible blood count test.

B12 would be present in meat, fish and dairy products, as well as in yeast extract, some cereals and soy products.

However, prolonged use of some gastritis and ulcer medications could lead to a deficiency of this vitamin, which is valuable for red blood cells. These consequences are to be kept in mind in case of abuse of medicines and tend to detach from the medical opinion. Surely drugs can give us relief and benefits, but always and only if taken according to the prescriptions of the experts. Even in the case of taking proton pump inhibitors, the “do it yourself” could therefore be harmful to our health.

