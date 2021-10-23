News

Prominent Trader Says Solana Will Outperform both Bitcoin and Ethereum. Here is his goal

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The prominent trader under the pseudonym Smart Contracter told his 174,900 followers on Twitter that Solana’s price will exceed both Ethereum’s and Bitcoin’s. Its target price is now $ 900, an appreciation of more than 360% over SOL’s current value. The trader, who is mainly based on Elliott’s Wave theory, said that Solana has a decidedly bullish trend.

Remember that Elliott’s wave theory is a method where you try to identify the future trend of the price using the psychology of the crowd, which tends to manifest itself on the graphs in a series of waves. “Monthly reminder $ 900 Solana is not a joke, it will happenETH / BTC looks bullish, SOL / BTC looks bullish, but SOL / ETH looks bullish too, so of course SOL is bullish and I believe it will outstrip BTC and ETH.

Solana, what does the future hold for us?

Solana is trading at $ 195.36 at the time of writing, down about 10% from its all-time high in September (nearly reached by the way). Smart Contracter says it believes Solana’s recent resurgence is early, after the altcoin has risen above two key resistance levels.

The cryptocurrency trader says Solana last month started exhibiting Binance Coin-like graphical behavior, rising more than 1,600% to a record high between January and May of this year. Furthermore, he claims that if Solana replicates BNB’s model, on paper it will be able to reach a price of $ 900. “Same vibes, same narrative… If SOL follows BNB’s run, it can go as high as $ 900“.

Loading...
Advertisements

Techno-Graphic Analysis and Solana forecasts

Today the bulls managed to provisionally break out of the all-time (and September) high, trying to trigger an acceleration in the rally but had to re-enter below $ 200.

It appears that the price is in overbought territory, indicating that Solana may take a short break before moving higher. After the correction, the price is expected to start an attractive rally and reach the next price target of $ 272.17.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar. You can also follow our Facebook page to stay up to date on the latest economic news and technical analysis.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

745
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
701
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
591
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
522
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
488
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
412
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
389
News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming, video from the set!
382
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
359
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
328
News

Richard Marquand – The directors of the Saga ⋆ Star Wars Addicted
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top