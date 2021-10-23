Prominent Trader Says Solana Will Outperform both Bitcoin and Ethereum. Here is his goal

The prominent trader under the pseudonym Smart Contracter told his 174,900 followers on Twitter that Solana’s price will exceed both Ethereum’s and Bitcoin’s. Its target price is now $ 900, an appreciation of more than 360% over SOL’s current value. The trader, who is mainly based on Elliott’s Wave theory, said that Solana has a decidedly bullish trend.

Remember that Elliott’s wave theory is a method where you try to identify the future trend of the price using the psychology of the crowd, which tends to manifest itself on the graphs in a series of waves. “Monthly reminder $ 900 Solana is not a joke, it will happen… ETH / BTC looks bullish, SOL / BTC looks bullish, but SOL / ETH looks bullish too, so of course SOL is bullish and I believe it will outstrip BTC and ETH.