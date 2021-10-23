Prominent Trader Says Solana Will Outperform both Bitcoin and Ethereum. Here is his goal

The prominent trader under the pseudonym Smart Contracter told his 174,900 followers on Twitter that Solana’s price will exceed both Ethereum’s and Bitcoin’s. Its target price is now $ 900, an appreciation of more than 360% over SOL’s current value. The trader, who is mainly based on Elliott’s Wave theory, said that Solana has a decidedly bullish trend.
Remember that Elliott’s wave theory is a method where you try to identify the future trend of the price using the psychology of the crowd, which tends to manifest itself on the graphs in a series of waves. “Monthly reminder $ 900 Solana is not a joke, it will happen… ETH / BTC looks bullish, SOL / BTC looks bullish, but SOL / ETH looks bullish too, so of course SOL is bullish and I believe it will outstrip BTC and ETH.
Solana, what does the future hold for us?
Solana is trading at $ 195.36 at the time of writing, down about 10% from its all-time high in September (nearly reached by the way). Smart Contracter says it believes Solana’s recent resurgence is early, after the altcoin has risen above two key resistance levels.
The cryptocurrency trader says Solana last month started exhibiting Binance Coin-like graphical behavior, rising more than 1,600% to a record high between January and May of this year. Furthermore, he claims that if Solana replicates BNB’s model, on paper it will be able to reach a price of $ 900. “Same vibes, same narrative… If SOL follows BNB’s run, it can go as high as $ 900“.
Techno-Graphic Analysis and Solana forecasts
Today the bulls managed to provisionally break out of the all-time (and September) high, trying to trigger an acceleration in the rally but had to re-enter below $ 200.
It appears that the price is in overbought territory, indicating that Solana may take a short break before moving higher. After the correction, the price is expected to start an attractive rally and reach the next price target of $ 272.17.
