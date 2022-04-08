Prominent US Democratic leaders test positive for coronavirus after attending a dinner at an elite Washington DC club

In the United States, the number of journalists and prominent Democratic leaders who have tested positive for coronavirus is increasing after a dinner held on Saturday night in the city of Washington DC at the elite club Gridiron Club became a super contagious event. On Wednesday, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that he tested positive for covid-19 a few hours after concluding a press conference with the director of the FBI, Christopher Wray, and other top Justice Department officials. Others who also tested positive for coronavirus include Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo; Vice President Harris Communications Director Jamal Simmons; and congressmen Joaquín Castro and Adam Schiff. Those attending the Saturday dinner were required to show a vaccination certificate, but were not required to present a negative proof of vaccination. covid-19.

Meanwhile, the governor of the state of New Jersey, Phil Murphy, appeared in public this Wednesday for the first time in five days after going into isolation due to the disease. Murphy, who was re-elected as governor of New Jersey after narrowly defeating a Republican challenger last November, was one of the first Democratic governors to push for relaxation of mandatory mask-wearing and other public health measures against the coronavirus.