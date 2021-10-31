Promise to the mayors Infectious diseases in the VI pavilion The Region The Director General proved them right Excluding promiscuity, an autonomous center will be born

The VI pavilion of Morelli di Sondalo travels to the destination long desired by the mayors of Alta Valtellina, and beyond. That of becoming an isolated and autonomous center for the management of infectious diseases, so as to avoid any possible promiscuity with ordinary hospital activities and avoid blocking them in the event of Covid regurgitation.

In fact, the intention of Giovanni Pavesi, general manager of Welfare of the Lombardy Region, is clear, who on Wednesday, via videoconference, met the mayors of Alta Valtellina in response to their request for clarification at the beginning of October, regarding the provincial social and health situation with reference , in particular, at the Morelli.

The territorial plan

The mayors, led by Ilaria Peraldini, mayor of Sondalo, who have recently been joined by the new elected representatives of Bormio, Silvia Cavazzi, and of Livigno, Remo Galli, had expressed great perplexity with respect to the proposal formulated by the ATS della Montagna and by Asst Valtellina and Alto Lario, contained in the Territorial Health Plan, to establish in the VI Pavilion from 20 to 30 beds of Intermediate Care. “In itself – they specified in the October note – a service that is certainly appreciated and indispensable to the territory, but which could easily find its place outside the VI Pavilion, more suited, due to its characteristics, to infectious diseases”.

Great satisfaction

A point on which Giovanni Pavesi agreed on Wednesday. “With great satisfaction we learned that the general manager – say the mayors -, precisely because of the availability of important financial resources provided by the Lombardy Region for the provincial health, shares the hypothesis of establishing, at the VI, an ad hoc center for the management of infectious diseases and also underlined the desire to invest in the technological and structural needs of the Morelli unit ».

In this regard, at least in this phase, also averted the possibility that the effects of the pandemic could reverberate, once again, on ordinary activity recently resumed.

“The director Pavesi declared that immediately – say the mayors -, given the limited numbers of infections, Morelli’s intensive care will not be affected by new hospitalizations and in any case, in the event of a resurgence of the virus, the DG Welfare of the Regione has already prepared a list of Lombard hospitals in which patients, who need hospitalization in intensive care, will be gradually transferred until the available beds are exhausted and, in this regard, the Morelli Intensive Care will be among the last to be activated. , based on the pandemic trend ».

Monitoring

The mayors were once again guaranteed to monitor the progress of outpatient surgical activities, in order to make up for the gaps caused by Covid. And again, with respect to the other major issue that is troubling the communities of the Upper Valley, that is, the outsourcing of the First Aid Sonde, “the general manager, while understanding the motivation due to the lack of personnel and the difficulty of ASST in finding doctors – the first citizens specify -, he guaranteed that he will check the conditions and monitor the quality of the services, which must be of an adequate level ».

Finally, there was also talk of the absence of the Urology department and the 24-hour cardiologist and, on the whole, Pavesi “guaranteed – say the mayors – his utmost commitment in finding solutions that can ensure an efficient healthcare response to the territory”.

