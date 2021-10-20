Promises: review of the film with Pierfrancesco Favino

Promises: Pierfrancesco Favino is not enough

A swing of memories, of projections of the future, of birth and death that mix in a non-linear narrative that becomes difficult to grasp not because it is poorly managed through reconstruction in time jumps, but because what is offered to us is the emptiness of a life that we realize not wanting to know. Yet another bourgeois cinema, with a bourgeois character, with pure bourgeois sghiribizzi. And if the time of one’s existence has become a torment, it is not right that the same is done with that of the spectator, that one’s life will perhaps live in a more regular way, but at least full and joyful.

Being able only to count on a performance that is always precise like that of Pierfrancesco Favino, and still recognizing a certain chemistry with his colleague Kelly Reilly, Promises are the damages that In search of lost time it provoked and the inconsistency of a story that would like to grasp the human essence, but evidently demonstrates that it does not really know it. A film that ends up weighing on the public with unsustainable action and that reveals that he does not know himself enough – clear from the comic inserts with Favino’s friends who do not know in the least how to make themselves homogeneous to the rest of the work. An existence that will continue to go round in circles just like that called spiral, only hoping that it no longer crosses with ours.