Promising clinical future against Multiple Myeloma

With certainty, specialists assure that the treatments have advanced in a promising way.

“Today we are treating these patients in a much more personalized way, the treatment has been defined according to the way in which the risk factors that these patients have develop,” as revealed by Dr. Joel López, hematologist oncologist at Hospital Auxilio Mutuo.

For his part, Dr. Alexis Cruz Chacón, hematologist and oncologist, founder and director of the Bone Marrow Transplant Program for Adults at the Auxilio Mutuo Hospital, indicated “a great effort is being made in clinical studies to increase the analysis of cases and provide information that helps to find a definitive solution, I believe that this cure could come”.

Cruz stated that they are developing immunotherapy treatments and therapy cellular as a base, in the midst of these advances. “We’re just passing chemotherapy and transplant therapies biological and immunotherapies; although nothing can be considered as a cure yet”.

“The truth is that with the treatments we have today day life expectancy increases by 50 to 60 percent. The purpose is to keep them under control for as long as possible,” added this specialist.

Let us remember that myeloma is considered a condition that affects more the population over 60 yearsalthough specialists have warned of its diagnosis in younger people, over 40 years of age, although they continue to be part of an exception.

Definition of the disease

Dr. Alexis Cruz Chacón explained that multiple myeloma is a type of blood cancer, in which a cell transforms and becomes malignant. “Many times, due to genetic abnormalities or mutations, these cells begin to divide uncontrollably, producing antibodies excessively and having effects on different parts of the body”

He stressed that due to the way this cell and the antibodies behave, it impacts the functions of several body systems, especially the kidneys. Its origin is sometimes genetic, but it is a condition that develops between the ages of 60 and 65.

For his part, Dr. Joel López, added that multiple myeloma can give rise to certain mutations that are not necessarily inherited, but rather occur in life. “Our body usually counteracts mutations, but this is not the case with multiple myeloma.”

Cruz Chacón indicates that this condition is seen more in black men, whose average age is 65 and 69 years. It is a condition that is rare to see in patients over 40 years of age.

There really is no specific cause, although there are risk factors, such as exposure to radiation, chemotherapy or radiotherapy, explains Dr. Cruz. But apart from this, there is a lot of research being carried out to identify the mutations.

However, lifestyle and diet is important to prevent any type of cancer, in general.

Condition Detection

Dr. López points out that multiple myeloma is detected by analyzing the monoclonal protein, that is, if it is present; They also do blood tests to see if the initial protein is present or not, as well as a bone marrow biopsy.

There are patients who do not have damage to the organs or tissues, which is known as asymptomatic multiple myeloma, although many patients have symptoms and these are the ones that lead to looking for the identification of the protein

Symptoms include bone pain, decreased hemoglobin or anemia, recurrent infections, kidney failure, or a lot of protein in the urine, in addition to other less common ones, such as patients with neuropathy, explains Dr. López.

Dr. Cruz highlights that unfortunately, even with all the advances that have been developed, this condition is not curable. In this sense, many patients auscultate being able to be part of a bone marrow transplant, believing, although it must be emphasized, that this disease would recur at some point because it is not curable.

Finally, Dr. López highlights the importance of primary medicine, because it is from there that the patient is referred to the specialist.