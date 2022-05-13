promising results against triple negative metastatic cancer

A response from the FDA is expected to begin clinical trials in people, after Puerto Rican researchers find results in experimental trials.

Dr. José Rodríguez Orengo, Business Vice President of MBQ Pharma, and Dr. Federico Goodsaid, Director of MBQ Pharma. Photo: Provided by specialists to the Journal of Medicine and Public Health.

Puerto Rican scientists found ways to avoid the expansion of the cancer triple negative with metastasis, in an experimental study. The Doctor Jose Rodriguez Orengo, Business Vice President MBQ PharmaY Dr Frederick Goodsaid, Director of MBQ Pharmaprovide exclusive details for the Journal of Medicine and Public Health.

Regarding the advances in this matter, Dr. Rodríguez recalls that: “one does not die of tumors, when the process occurs in which that primary tumor passes to other organs of the human being, then it takes metastasis and it is there that this spread of cells and the death of the person occurs”, but, he adds, “using this compound, which is called MBQ167, we have been able to stop this tumor from leaving and going to other organs”.

Regarding the details of the investigation, Dr. Goodsaid states that: “MBQ167 was discovered and developed at the University of Puerto Rico, in the medical sciences campus, in the school of pharmacy, throughout the last decade” . It was investigated for at least ten years, where other compounds were analyzed and MBQ 167 and other cousins ​​or similar structures were found that have a very peculiar property “they stick to two proteins that have to do with the development and elimination of the metastasis”, adding: “we have data that, if you manage to turn off those two proteins, you not only manage to prevent the development of the metastasisbut remove the metastasis pre-existing, reverse the cause of the cancer”. Goodsaid indicates that: “what we are celebrating today is having reached the goal of submitting to the FDA the necessary documentation to be able to start these clinical studies, which allows the beginning of these studies when the efficacy of a drug can be demonstrated.”

“It is the first package submitted by a company from Puerto Rico. The novelty is that this is the first time we have done it”, says Goodsaid. Dr. Rodríguez expands on this information stating: “We have found of this compound, in the three classes of animals in which we have carried out the experiments, that there is no type of toxicity that could harm them. The growth of these animals was as if we were giving them regular food, liver enzymes were normal. We did not see a response that puts in doubt that this product is safe. For this reason, this product can be of great impact, since most of the treatments to treat the cancer They can be toxic.”

About the compound, Goodsaid says that “it’s a small organic compound, an organic molecule, molecular weight about 5.50. It’s a small molecule that was designed in pharmacy school that simultaneously sticks to those two proteins and doesn’t allow they work. Both proteins have to be inhibited at the same time. Genes must also be silenced at the same time to eliminate metastasis”.

Goodsaid points out that “the metastasis it is a matter not of how it begins, but of how it ends. The metastasis lodges in any tissue, regardless of the type of cancer where it originates”.

Dr. Rodríguez clarifies that “there are two types of cancer that are quite aggressive and the chance that people have to survive are very limited: the cancer of mom and the cancer of pancreas”. Therefore, there are two types of cancer in which work is being done to extend life.

Goodsaid argues that there are two experiments that are similar in their results and different in their purposes. They carried out an experiment to verify that the genes that were turned off were those that participated in the metastasis and in the second experiment MBQ 167 was used to quench the gene product.

“Clinical testing depends on the available budget, but through a study the safety of the drug in humans is tested, the dose of the compound is increased and the limit is seen – if there is one. In animals, the limit was reached and no toxicity was observed.” On the other hand, “a pilot efficacy study can be done, but the final study would require two groups of patients: one that would receive MBQ 167 and another that would receive the normal treatment that is currently administered to these patients,” says Goodsaid .

Rodríguez adds that “when you have cancerthey have tumors and if there are metastasis those tumors that are in the different organs should be removed, trying to clean as much as possible. When we offered him this compound, there was no type of tumor growth and there was no metastasis. If there is no tumor, there will be no metastasis. If these results are obtained in people, we could change the paradigm of how cancer is treated. cancer worldwide and we are doing this in Puerto Rico”.

The funds to carry out said investigation come from investors in Puerto Rico. More investment is required, so more sources are being sought, inside and outside of Puerto Rico, to complete the budget. If this compound is combined with others, perhaps the tumor could be attacked, and not only stop the metastasisbut cure.

There are many medicines that are designed to attack primary tumors, there are medicines that in combo attack primary tumors and reducing them also minimizes the new development of metastasis. What does not exist until now is a medicine that directly attacks metastatic growth.

“It will be difficult for a tumor to become resistant to therapy with MBQ 167 because this occurs in almost all cancer treatments. cancer, is based on mutations that occur in tumors, which allow the person to adapt to therapy; with MBQ 167 this will not happen because it is the inhibition of two proteins. For this reason, MBQ 167 is considered to be a prophylactic therapy”, concludes Goodsaid.