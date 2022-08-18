Promising series that never made it past the pilot episode

There is no doubt that right now television series are the main source of entertainment for most viewers.

This is something that has been especially noticeable with the arrival of streaming, with most of the most prominent titles being released exclusively on the streaming platform of the day.

In general, now the project goes ahead or not before shooting begins, but before the streaming boom it was more common for a test pilot episode to be recorded and, depending on the assessment obtained in a test viewing, light was given green to the series or, on the contrary, it was shelved and was forgotten.

To the surprise of many, there were certain projects that were somewhat promising at first, and yet the test viewings were so disastrous that their series ended up being canceled after their pilot.

Today, in Hobby Consoles, we review some series that promised a lot but never got past the pilot episode.

CLERKS

There have been many times that attempts have been made to adapt successful films to television series, but few succeed on the air (if not any).

One of the many that didn’t make it past the pilot episode was clerksa 1995 series that served as a sequel to Kevin Smith’s acclaimed cult film.

Nevertheless, making the series in a sitcom format lost all the cynical touch that made Smith’s tape so interestingin addition to not having the presence of the great Jay and Silent Bob.

ZOMBIELAND

Speaking of television adaptations of successful films, we also have zombieland like one of those Promising series that didn’t make it past the pilot episode.

Made in 2013, the series turned out to be a re-adaptation of the original film, following the adventures of Columbus, Tallahassee, Wichita and Little Rock through the apocalyptic world of zombies in which they find themselves.

Nevertheless, the fact that it is not a sequel and does not have the original actors of the film (Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone and Abigail Breslin) made fans quickly lose interestso the series stayed only in the pilot episode.

Fortunately, in 2019 the official sequel to the film ended up being released with the original cast, but where the first one is, everything else is removed.

THE AFTER

This is a curious case within the television series that did not succeed with their pilot episodeas The After It was an Amazon Prime Video original series where the platform seemed more than willing to develop it.

And it was not for less, since the series was created by Chris Carter, responsible for the iconic science fiction series The X Files. In addition, the good reception of the pilot episode made Amazon give the green light to the development of a first season of six episodes .

Nevertheless, there was no news of the series until a few days later Amazon announced its cancellation and The After did not go beyond the pilot episode. To date, the reasons that led the platform to make such a decision are still not known, although it is said that the cost of its production was too high and therefore they did not go ahead.

BATTLETOADS

The 80s and 90s were an ideal time to try to exploit the most cutting-edge video game franchises and adapt them to animated series with which to hook mainly the little ones in the house.

While there were products that generally worked quite well as Super Mario either Sonicothers did not suffer the same fate and were forgotten after their pilot episode.

Such was the case with Battletoadsan animated series that adapted the famous 90s video game developed by RARE.

Although it seemed that it promised enough, the pilot episode of Battletoads was of such mediocre quality both visually and plot-wise that, although it was broadcast on television, it did not have more episodes.

AQUAMAN

In view of the success that was reaping Smallville (whose plot was gradually improving each season), Warner began to consider several spin-offs focused on other popular DC characters.

One of them was Aquaman, a 2006 series starring Justin Hartley and whose plot was going to focus on the origins of Arthur Curry and his first steps as the Atlantean hero.

However, due to various production problems, the project was eventually shelved and did not make it past the pilot episode. The funny thing is that then Justin Hartley would end up appearing in Smallville playing Oliver Queen / Green Arrow. It’s something.

WONDERWOMAN

Continuing with DC, another of the series that did not pass the pilot episode it was wonder-womana 2011 production developed by David E. Kelley, who is responsible for several popular series such as Ally McBeal either Boston Legal.

Starring Adrianne Palicki, the series tells the story of Diana of Themyscira, warrior princess of the Amazons who fights crime with her powerful Lasso of Truth under the identity of Wonder Woman.

Although it intended to reap the same success as the classic series of the 70s, the pilot episode of Wonder Woman was never broadcast on television as it was considered something of the most shameful, where the degree of violence was such that its protagonist came to kill several of the people who stood in his way.

So far our review of these series that promised a lot but never got past the pilot episode. Although these did go beyond the pilot episode and are worth it, they are still 10 unfairly underrated series that you can watch on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and Amazon Prime Video and that we definitely recommend.