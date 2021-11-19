Promote a healthy prostate and optimal blood sugar levels with this element present in so many good foods

The prostate is a male gland that is part of the genital system; seminal fluid is collected in it. This gland can become inflamed, infected and, in the worst case, develop a tumor. It is useful to start a urological examination already in adolescence. After the age of 40 or 50, the PSA can also be analyzed, which is an antigen that signals whether the gland is healthy. An important trace element for a healthy prostate is zinc. Zinc is essential for many physiological processes. In this case, it helps sperm production. Zinc deficiency is one of the possible causes of prostatic hyperplasia, that is, enlargement of the prostate with relative difficulty in urinating, and the onset of cancer. It follows that it is good to avoid that this element is missing in our diet.

Zinc and diabetes

One of the most common diseases is diabetes. Periodic checks can highlight a blood sugar level above normal. If episodic, it can be linked to excessive consumption of sugary drinks or foods, severe stress, dehydration or the intake of certain medications. If, on the other hand, the high values ​​are repeated often, it is advisable to contact a diabetologist. Untreated diabetes can cause damage to the kidneys, heart, retina of the eyes, bones and even the feet. Meals, in particular, play a very important role in the prevention of some diseases. However, among the foods that should never be missed on our tables, there are those that contain zinc.

The optimal dose to take each day is approximately 15 mg. Zinc, as we have seen, is useful for the prostate; in this case it helps to maintain normal blood sugar levels. This element, in fact, contributes to the proper functioning of the pancreas and to the metabolism of sugars. How to regulate us? Taking into account that our meals must be varied and without excess, we can choose some foods and distribute them throughout the day, including breakfast, snacks and main meals.

Promote a healthy prostate and optimal blood sugar levels with this element present in so many good foods

For example, here’s how many milligrams of zinc have 100 g of some foods:

oysters: delicious shellfish, in 100 g there are 38 mg of zinc;

crab: 5.9 mg;

wheat germ: 12 mg;

beans and other legumes: between 3 and 4 mg per 100 g;

almonds, walnuts, hazelnuts: almonds and walnuts 3 mg, while hazelnuts 2.4;

cocoa: bitter cocoa powder has 6.7 mg, a dark chocolate bar about 9 mg;

sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds: 5 mg sunflower seeds, while pumpkin seeds have 7.7 mg;

yolk: 2.3 mg per 100 g;

fontina: 3.5 mg.

With the advice of specialists and a nutritionist, many diseases can be prevented. If, for various reasons, you are unable to take the right dose of zinc, supplements are a good solution, always after a consultation with your doctor.

It would therefore help to take 15 mg per day to promote a healthy prostate and optimal blood sugar levels with this element present in so many good foods.