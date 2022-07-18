Promoter claims Chris Brown didn’t appear on $1 million gig and plans to sue

Breezy may want to avoid Texas and not because of the record high temperatures. Houston activist LeJuan Bailey is pissed that Brown decided not to perform at the last minute while soundchecking a show. He agreed to take the stage at a benefit concert on March 19 to help raise donations for Texans who were affected by Hurricane Ida. Sis is so hot that she plans to take legal action against CB for breaking their deal. She said she contacted her team several times, but their attempts to resolve the issue were ignored.

Bailey said she honored all of the R&B singer’s requests, including chartering a private jet for him to fly to Texas.

Bailey said: “I acted in good faith and sponsored this concert out of love and respect for residents in need. I’m appalled that Chris Brown refused to reimburse me for a show he didn’t show up for after we advertised and sold tickets.”

The cancellation then left her with “a lot of hardship and she thinks ‘Chris Brown’s actions parallel pure theft’.

This week kicks off Brown and Lil Baby’s “One of Them Ones” tour. Their first stop is in Raleigh, North Carolina and the duo will travel to Houston next month, much to Bailey’s annoyance.

She said, “He has the absolute nerve to take my money, stand up for the people of Houston and then go back to the city to perform on August 17th.

Bailey went on to say, “My message to Chris Brown: We will not sit idly by and allow you to disrespect the victims of Hurricane Ida and Nicholas in need.”

Her hope is that the “Iffy” singer will stand up and repay the money she spent on her travel and accommodations.

I know Brown will sweat once he gets hit with this million dollar lawsuit. Going to a benefit concert and playing a black activist is more than sleazy. If that’s true, Breezy, make the lady run her money.