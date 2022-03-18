Promoting personal well-being at work is not a utopia: 4 keys to immediately reach this goal

Many of us spend a third of our time at work. If we think that another third should be spent resting, we will soon understand how important it is to cultivate well-being in this area that occupies much of our waking time.

Exclusively for Infobae Ineco developed a series of exercises and actions to achieve well-being in different areas. Over the next four weeks, practical advice will be developed on How to promote wellness at work.

Although it is clear that the economic benefits generated by our work are important for our well-being, the reality seems to be a little more complex. “Thus, some studies indicate that once the basic economic needs are covered, a person’s economic income does not seem to correlate too much with the perception of their own well-being and other factors begin to come into play”he says Infobae Dr. María Roca, director of INECO Organizations.

Thus, taking care of our body and our rest time, knowing our mind, and managing stress, are some of the variables that contribute to the well-being of the people who work in an organization.

“Well-being is cultivated and built. It affects not only the quality of life of workers but also their performance and productivity. Those people who focus on enhancing their well-being will be better prepared to face an increasingly changing and uncertain future and emerge stronger from every challenge and situation that comes their way”, says Roca.

Some studies indicate that once the basic economic needs are covered, a person’s economic income does not seem to correlate too much with the perception of their own well-being and other factors begin to come into play.

Here is a series of exercises to enhance our work and well-being in the workplace. This week’s item is: Take care of your body and your rest time

Science has already amply demonstrated that there is a close relationship between the well-being of the body and the mind. Thus, it is essential that you take care of your general health, maintain a healthy diet, do physical exercise and respect your hours of rest.

Get your annual health checkup. Sometimes work demands do not leave room for activities as basic as doing our annual checkups. It is essential that you find your time to do them and that you do it annually.

It is important that, during your working hours, you strive to eat a healthy diet as well. Many times when we work we lose track of how and how much we eat. It can help to keep track of what you eat, when you eat it, and keep healthy snacks on hand. It is also important that you take time to eat lunch. When you eat while doing something else, you lose track of how much you eat and eat more food.

While you work it is important not to remain seated all the time, do stretching exercises occasionally and take care of your posture. Try standing up in one of the meetings, going for a walk at lunchtime, or using the elevator to get from one floor to another. If your company offers you an agreement with a gym or club, take advantage of it. Physical exercise is essential for physical and mental well-being and is known to have the most diverse benefits.

The few hours of sleep generate irritability, lack of concentration and decreased creativity. Therefore It is important that you take care of and respect your rest time. During the day try to reduce stress, take short breaks of about ten minutes to breathe deeply, meditate or do some relaxation exercise.

If you work at home you can even think about taking a little restful nap. It is important that you can differentiate between your break time and your work time. Try not to stay connected before bed and stick to a sleep routine. Try not to drink caffeinated beverages in the afternoon and avoid using screens in bed. Scheduling breaks in your day, asking yourself how you’re doing with your goals, and taking a few minutes to rest also promote your well-being and improve your performance.

KEEP READING:

Inhibitory control: the exercise that helps us curb our impulses and achieve more goals

How stimulated is your brain? 11 engaging visual challenges to keep you going

Moving triangles: an exercise to stimulate the direction of attention and thought

Language stimulation and a challenging challenge: transform words by rearranging the letters