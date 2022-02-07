promotions and prices for the month of February

The Citroen C3 is on offer: promotions and prices on the sedan of the B segment of the transalpine house

There Citroenfor the month of February, has offered the C3 for the month of February. Let’s see the offers on the entire range.

On offer is the sedan version of the B segment, the C3 YOU PureTech with 83 horsepower and a maximum torque of 110 Nn, with a 1.2-liter Euro 6D engine with a maximum speed of 169 km / h. Of list the car costs 17,150 euros, but the price drops on offer up to 13,600 euros; a price that falls again with the financing Simplydrive up to 14,600 eurosincluding commissioning and VAT.

In this case 0 advance, then 47 monthly installments of 199.78 euros in addition to a final maxirata denominated Guaranteed future value of the amount of 7,057.50 euros. Fixed TAN at 5.49% and APR at 7.13%. Total amount due € 16482.04, while the interest amounts to € 2329.16. The offer is valid only until February 28th.

The car, as standard, has fog lights, the Pack Color White and white are also the rear view mirrors. The interiors, on the other hand, are in Mica Gray fabric in Armonia Gray environment. The car also has Bluetooth preparation. There are also many safety systems, such as monitoring the involuntary lane departure.

Citroen C3, in promotion the Aircross version

In promotion there is also the C3 Aircross, Citroen’s SUV, a taller car, also suitable for off-road use. The promo version is the 110 horsepower LIVE PureTech, with a 1.2-liter 3-cylinder engine and 230 Nm of maximum torque for a top speed of 183 km / h.

READ ALSO – DS 9 E-Tense 250: power and technology for the new hybrid

The car, of listit costs 20,100 euros, a price that drops to 17,300 with the discount; in promotion, however, the price drops further, up to 16,600 euros with the Simplydrive loan. In this case 0 advance, then 47 monthly installments of € 249.93 in addition to the final maxi-installment called Valore Futuro Garantito for an amount of € 8,157.50. Fixed TAN at 5.49% and APR at 6.89%.

READ ALSO – Citroen C5 Aircross, orders are underway: the prices of the models

Total amount due 19,946.59 euros of which interest 2786.21 euros. The offer is valid until February 28th. The car, as standard, has the capacitive 7 ″ Touch Pad but also the MP3 DAB Radio with steering wheel controls, USB socket and 6 speakers with Bluetooth. Among the safety systems, also the Coffee Break Alert, in fact the detector of fatigue of the driver.

On the official Citroen website, you can consult the other offers on the models of the brand available to customers for the month of February with the various conditions of purchase.