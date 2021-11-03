Tech

promotions and prices for the month of November 2021

Renault is promoting the Clio: offers across the range for November 2021

renault clio hybrid (renault.it)

In November the Renault again offers promotions on Clio, the car of segment B of the French brand.

The French brand, attentive to environmental dynamics, has promoted the hybrid version of the car. And the Zen Hybrid e-tech 140 purchasable for 17,450 euros. The advance is 4,500 euros, then 36 installments of 118.56 euros one in addition to the final maxirata denominated Value Future Guaranteed for the amount of 11,853.00 euro. Tan at 3.99% and Taeg at 5.38%, the offer is valid until November 30 but only in case of scrapping of a used car owned by the buyer for at least six months.

Renault Clio, the LPG version is also on offer

renault clio
renault clio (renault.it)

For those who are not yet convinced of the hybrid, the French brand also offers the Zen Tce 90 version which can be purchased for 13,450 euros. In this case, advance payment of € 4,050, then 36 installments of € 98.10 each up to the final maxiral amount of 8,856.00 euros named Guaranteed future value. 5.25% Tan and 7.19% Taeg. The offer is valid until November 30th but only in the case of scrapping of cars that have been owned for at least six months and owned by those who buy the car.

Renault is also promoting the LPG version, the Zen Tce 100 purchasable in exchange for 13,900 euros. Advance of 3,900 euros, then 36 monthly payments of the amount of 119.31 up to the final maxirata denominated Guaranteed future value and worth 8,763.00. Tan 5.25% and Taeg 7.15%. The offer is valid until November 30 but only in the case of scrapping of a used car owned by at least six of the buyer.

