promotions on the range in November

Volkswagen is promoting the Golf for the month of November: offers and prices on the entire range of the car

In November the Volkswagen promotes the Golf for those wishing to buy it new. The model of the eighth generation of the top car of the German brand, a real cult, is the 100-horsepower eTSI Life DSG which price list costs 29,300 euros.

Taking advantage of the promotion, however, with the contribution of the dealership and VW, the purchase price drops to 26,770 euros. Advance of 7,000 euros, then 35 installments of 199 each in addition to the final maxirata called Guaranteed Future Value for the amount of 15,444.61 euros. Fixed TAN at 4.99% and APR at 6.03% for a loan for a total amount of € 19,770.00. The offer is valid only until November 30.

The car, with LED headlights both at the front and at the rear, it also has 16 “alloy wheels, the Air Climatic climate control system and, inside, a 10.25” digital cockpit pro.

Volkswagen Golf, in promo also the Variant and the hybrid

For those who need more space for luggage, however, there is the possibility to choose the Variant; is the station wagon version of the Golf 8 Life DSG with the same engine 1.0 eTSI with 110 horsepower. Listed at € 30,350, the car can be purchased for € 27,643. Advance payment of 6,000, then 35 installments of 249 euros each and the final installment of 15,731.01 euros; TAN at 4.99% fixed and APR at 5.99%, the offer is valid until November 30th.

Volkswagen, however, is also very attentive to the environment and offers the possibility of purchasing the hybrid version. And the 204 horsepower eHybrid Style which costs 39,200 in the price list but can be purchased at 36,610 euros taking advantage of the contribution of Volkswagen and of the Dealers. Advance of 8,500 euros, then 35 installments of 299 euros in addition to the € 21,353.02 of the final maxi-payment called Guaranteed Future Value. Fixed TAN at 4.99% and APR at 5.80%. Again, the offer is valid until November 30th.