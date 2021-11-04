proof that Italy does not want to cure the sick? Video

In Italy there are 250 thousand doses of monoclonal antibodies but 60 thousand are about to expire. A plane sent 5,200 to Romania.

Last night Mario Giordano broadcast an exclusive service that leaves you speechless. Italy sent (free) 5,200 doses of monoclonal antibodies to Romania. The reason? They are about to expire.

“This is what the pharmacies in the various hospitals say” said Francesco Broccolo, professor of Microbiology at the Bicocca University of Milan. “If so, it would be a real shame.”

According to the professor “The use of these drugs was very shy”. Out of 250 thousand doses, Italy has used just 12 thousand, while those that are about to expire are about 60 thousand.

Monoclonal antibodies, the investigation by the Court of Auditors

In the service they showed the testimony of two people healed thanks to monoclonals. Are these drugs that could have saved thousands of lives for our compatriots?

“There are no doubts – Broccoli pointed out – scientific data show that we are able to reduce intensive care, hospitalization and mortality by up to 70% ”. If these drugs are so important, why weren’t they used?

Mario Giordano had already dealt with monoclonals a few weeks ago, when he revealed that the Court of Auditors had opened an investigation into AIFA’s refusal of 10 thousand free doses offered by Eli Lilly.

“To this free offer – said a pharmaceutical company executive – it was replied that there was no interest ”.

Emanuele Nicastri: “Possibility of fundamental care”

The argument is not new. He also complained about the little use of monoclonal antibodies Emanuele Nicastri, Director of the Infectious Diseases Division of theSpallanzani Institute From Rome.

Here’s what it said in June: “Of course, now there are fewer infections and there are vaccines, but there is no doubt that these drugs are little known by family doctors who are the ones who have to send these patients early in the centers to make the infusion which lasts about an hour and then after another hour of control we go home ”.

It’s still: “Perhaps family doctors are not yet familiar with this possibility of treatment which is essential if it is used early, that is, in the very first days of onset of symptoms. This is why it would be important for doctors to know how it works ”. Photo: Mediaset Play