Properties and uses of astragalus for the immune system

Things

Astragalus is a traditional Chinese medicine remedy that uses it to increase life force. This is the root from Astragalus membranaceus and of Astragalus mongholicus, herbaceous perennial plants that belong to the Fabaceae or Leguminosae family. There astragalus plant it can reach different heights according to the variety and has elongated leaves and yellow bell-shaped flowers which, once fertilized, give rise to typical legume fruits, pods containing the seeds. Of the astragalus, as we have already said, the root is used: the astragalus drug contains in fact numerous compounds, including polysaccharides, which make this remedy useful for supporting the immune defenses.

Property

The phytocomplex present in astragalus root includes polysaccharides, triterpene saponins and flavonoids. Thanks to these compounds, astragalus root boasts property adaptogens, immunostimulants, immunomodulators, anti-inflammatory. In herbal medicine and phytotherapy, the preparations obtained from the processing of this root are therefore used above all to support the body’s immune system and to help it defend itself better from the attack of viruses and bacteria, in particular in the change of seasons and in the autumn season and winter. Astragalus is in fact an immunostimulating remedy useful for preventing flu symptoms such as cough, cold and fever or as an adjunct in treatments for colds. The immunostimulating, immunomodulating and anti-inflammatory properties of astragalus can also be exploited to prevent bacterial infections that can add up to viral infections when the immune defenses decrease, to prevent recurrent infections of the genital and urinary tract such as cystitis and vaginal mycosis from Candida albicans or to treat such infections in conjunction with other natural antibacterial and antifungal remedies. Since astragalus acts as an adaptogen on the body, this remedy can also be used to support the body during periods of strong stress, therefore in case of excessive workloads or for an extra help in the study. In Traditional Chinese Medicine, astragalus is also recommended in the Chinese Pharmacopoeia to combat asthenia and physical and mental fatigue, to treat disorders affecting the gastrointestinal and respiratory systems and to promote appetite during convalescence.

How to use it

Astragalus can be used in the form of a decoction, mother tincture or extract. For what concern decoction of astragalus, is prepared with 3 grams of dried root to be left to infuse in very hot water for ten to fifteen minutes. You can drink two or three cups a day. The dosage of the tincture instead of astragalus is 30 drops to be diluted in half a glass of water and to be taken one to three times a day. The extracts astragalus are instead to be administered according to what is written on the package; in general, the doses do not exceed two grams per day.

When to take it

Astragalus can be taken during the season changes, especially in autumn and winter to increase the immune system and prevent coughs, colds and fever. Astragalus root can also be taken in the course of infections, therefore when flu symptoms occur or when symptoms of other viral infections appear such as in the case of herpes or bacterial and fungal infections affecting the urogenital system. In all of these cases, astragalus can help support the immune system in fighting infections, also in association with any treatments followed. Other useful remedies for this purpose are schisandra, echinacea, eleutorecoccus and rhodiola, plants used in herbal medicine and often used in association with astragalus root in preventive or supportive treatments for the immune system. Astragalus can then be taken in strong periods stress and physical and mental fatigue, to exploit its adaptogenic properties. The most suitable plants to associate in this case, since they can work in synergy with astragalus to help the body cope with stress are ashwaganda, sacred basil or tulsi and ginseng.

Contraindications and side effects

The use of astragalus root and preparations containing it is contraindicated in case of allergies to the plant and also in people suffering from autoimmune diseases and in therapy with immunosuppressive drugs. Also, astragalus should not be administered in either pregnancy nor during breastfeeding. Care should also be taken in case of high blood pressure and high blood sugar levels, as taking astragalus could worsen these two problems. As for the possible side effects, in the absence of pathologies the astragalus root seems to be well tolerated and should not present particular risks.