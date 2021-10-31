properties, calories, contraindications and allergies

The walnuts they are typically autumn-winter nuts and represent a very important food for our health. Thanks to them omega 3 fatty acids, essential for the human body, the high quantity of dietary fiber and the presence of proteins, carbohydrates and mineral salts such as football, iron, phosphorus and potassium. Among the vitamins, the most important are certainly the thiamine (or vitamin B1), useful for the beneficial actions at the level of the intestine and the nervous system as it aids digestion and is essential for brain health, and Vitamin E, powerful antioxidant.

Used in the kitchen as such for a energizing snack or as an ingredient for cakes, pesto and salads, their leaves are also considered a noteworthy aromatic ingredient, especially for the aging of some types of cheeses.