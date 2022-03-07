‘Property Brothers’ Drew and Jonathan Scott Team Up with Halle Berry, Tiffany Haddish & More for ‘Celebrity IOU’

ads

Property Brothers stars Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott are joining another group of celebrities to help someone special in their lives get the makeovers they need in a new season of Celebrity IOU. The new season will kick off on April 18, with a further 12 episodes set to debut in late 2022. Tiffany Haddish, Halle Berry, and Howie Mandel are among the celebrities appearing in the new season.

Each episode of Celebrity IOU features the Scott brothers teaming up with an A-list who has a special someone in their life who needs a home makeover. Celebrities aren’t afraid to get their hands dirty to help out a mentor or friend. The season premiere will feature Haddish helping her best friend of 20 years get the spacious kitchen, living room and spa-like bathroom she’s dreamed of. Other projects this season include turning a basement into an artist’s dream, building a backyard shelter and outdoor kitchen, and turning a bachelor pad into a modern masterpiece.

(Photo: HGTV)

In addition to Haddish, the new season features Berry, rapper Snoop Dogg, Black-ish star Anthony Anderson, Friends star Lisa Kudrow, America’s Got Talent judge Mandel, actor John C. Reilly and comedian Ali. wong. The previous season included an episode with Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian West, and Kendall Jenner. Gwyneth Paltrow, Kevin Hart, LeAnn Rimes, Brad Pitt, Viola Davis, and Melissa McCarthy have appeared in previous episodes.

“Drew and I pinch ourselves every day because we have the incredible honor of helping the people we admire make something special happen for the generous people who had a significant impact on their lives,” Jonathan said in a statement. “Hearing the amazing stories of gratitude never gets old,” added Drew. “We are always inspired by these celebrities who want to be fully involved in the renovations. This series is very special.

Unfortunately for the Scott brothers, this is another season without Queen Elizabeth II. In an interview with PopCulture.com in 2020, the brothers joked that the Queen is her dream celebrity on the show. Drew also said that she would “love” to have President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama on the show in the future. “I would love to have the Obamas,” Drew said at the time. “We met Michelle a year ago, right on her book tour, we opened for her in Toronto and I think they’re such a positive, positive team, and they’re known for giving back to everyone, and the way they support people, I think it’s just amazing.”

Celebrity IOU returns to HGTV at 9 pm ET on Monday, April 18. The episodes will be available on HGTV GO the same day they premiere. The show is also available to stream on Discovery+.

