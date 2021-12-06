“Property Injury, I hope it’s not collateral resentment! Luis Alberto… ”- SOS Fanta

Ciro Immobile got injured against Sampdoria, he went out at half-time due to physical problems. The Lazio coach talked about him and not only Maurizio Sarri after the game, a DAZN and in conference.

PROPERTY – “He had severe pain in his knee and I hope it is the effect of a blow that can be resolved in a short time. I did not understand if he had pain in his knee and then he decided to stop, we need to understand if it is a blow or a strain on the collateral. If it’s just a shot it should be lightning fast. I hope it is a blow and not a resentment of the collateral “.

MILINKOVIC – “Has Milinkovic lost his patience? It seems to me that the referee also lost it. Sergej just said: “You didn’t see a shit in the action before”, he certainly didn’t see but it seems to me a situation so easy to manage for an experienced referee that he too could have had more patience. It was however naive ”.

DEFENCE – “We are at the point where we never train, the problem is mainly this. Line training is a kind of job that skips us, we work a lot on movies. The many goals we have conceded are not to be attributed only to the defensive line ”.

SQUAD – “There are moments in which the team does the things they are asked to do and in races where you go back. Depends on what? It depends on the fact that we never train, I am a television director. At times we play like children on the pitch and we lose order, becoming vulnerable. If anyone thinks we have to play like this, it’s hard ”.

LUIS ALBERTO – “Luis Alberto had come from many games and we wanted to keep him at rest, then when he was about to enter there were ten of us and it was useless to let him in”.

STRAKOSHA – “Strakosha did well, but even after the mistake in Istanbul he did well in the Europa League. Marusic, on the other hand, came back well from Covid, he trained well and in the last two days I have seen him well “.

ZACCAGNI – “Zaccagni made a high level first half. He was affected by several injuries. Mattia has technical and physical qualities and is doing well ”.

BASIC – “Basic will be very important for Lazio’s future, he arrived three months ago without knowing the language and is already part of the group, he has room for growth and I think he will become a bulwark. Is he better with Milinkovic? Basic also goes well with Luis Alberto. It has different characteristics and can play in all our solutions. Luis had just returned from a series of races in a row and it was right for one to rest. Basic in the future can be one of Lazio’s bastions “.

