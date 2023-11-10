Property Transfer and Building Permit





property transfer

Blue Sky-Coffee Partnership to Corey Stilwell. Lot 23, Blue Sky Court, $27,500

Robert Tucker to Robert Patrick Crosetta III and Sabrina Ada Crosetta. Amended Lot 31, Sections II & III, Banks Mountain Subdivision, $128,000

Daniel F. Imrie II to Michael S. And Rachel A. Eames. Parcel, 3.1 acres, VA. 647, $30,000

Carlson Wu to David R. And Billy L. Schlueter. Parcel, Cedar Gate Road, $29,000

Derek J. and Kylie Maria Trapani to Forty Seven VIII LLC. 3210 West Perch Road, $234,900

From George Ronald Leak to Justin T. and Mary O. Till Moser. Lot 1, Section III, Maddox Subdivision, $205,000

Martin Ridge Homes LLC to James Thomas Reese Jr. Parcel, Woodland Heights, $185,000.

Fred H. Jones Estate LLC to Billy Lee and Pansy Joyce Belcher. Lot 48, Section III, Jonesfields, $22,000

Sallu Roy Tate and Joseph N. Smith to Michael W. Franklin Jr. 5313 Double Bridges Road, $199,900

From George Howard Gregory and Linda O’Brien Gregory to William John Meyers. 112 Abandoned Mill Lane, $260,000

Tammy Lynn Kleiner to Norman K. Till Klinger. Off Parcel, VA. 635, 10.14 acres, $248,000

Paul A. And Susanna K. From Stephens to Patrick and Patricia Rion. Lot 15, Section 2, Casaloma Subdivision, $369,900

From Traci Ann Youngs, Thomas Scott O’Neill, Maren Katherine O’Neill, Patrick Curran Catalano, Ryan Daniel Skorupski and Devin Thomas Skorupski to Andrew Robert and Leslie Karol Tompkins. Lot 1, Fiddler’s Creek, $275,000

C. Michael and Natashia C. Lowry to Ben and Tammy Gutierrez. Lot 3, Section 3, Walker’s Crossing, $635,000

From Brandon Byrd to Jeffrey and Karen Powers. Parcel, Virginia 655, 8.92 acres, $12,000

Logan R. And Jennifer G. From Collins to Jeffrey R. Till Brown. Lot 110, Section 1, Mountain View Shores, $870,000

Travis M. and Brittany R. Elliott to Laura Guiliano 1240 Gladden Circle, $420,000.

Teresa B. and Tracy B. Grant to Leslie Oberbauer Kostelecki. 1273 Graves Harbor Trail No. 3403, $142,500

Ronnie L. And from Leah Barron Wilson to Melissa J. And to Ricky Hole. Lot 1, Section 2, Savannah Hills, $279,000

Quentin L. and Rachel B. From Hunter to Jennifer Marie Tuten and Zachary Scott Connelly. 1253 2 Church Lane, $150,000

Walker P. Sydner Jr. and Sarah H. Sydner to Roger Allen and Lynn Leona Schmidt. Parcel, off Ebert Drive, $85,000

Isaac T. and Samantha A. DFTT LLC to Lacey. Lot 6, Cottontown Road, $99,900

Mark T. and Perta Gilly to Brandon M. and Lindsay H. Sales. Lot 93, Section VII, Virginia Woods, $317,100

From Samuel and Laura Hardman Crosby to Charles Keith and Windy S. Till Kirkman. Unit 405, Section IV, Harbor Ridge, $340,000

Sharon L. and John E. Boot to DJJG LLC. 105 Village Drive, $200,000

McIver Properties LLC to Caroline Roberts Morgan and Rebecca Roberts Adams. Parcel, McIver Ferry Road, 5.779 acres, $18,920.45

Curtis L. Haskins, Kelvin Nowlin, Gary A. Blue Pearl Properties LLC to Anthony, Russell Rosser, Sidney Thompson, Rodney Rucker and Roger Easley, trustees. 67 Silver Grove Lane, $150,000

From Jean E. Henderson, Irene C. Henderson, and Susan H. Nelson to Curtis L. Haskins, Kelvin Nowlin, Gary A. Anthony, Russell Rosser, Sidney Thompson, Rodney Rucker and Roger Easley, trustees. Parcel, off Silver Grove Road, $4,000.

From Albert J. Parker to William L. And even Sarah Ayers. 1850 Rainbow Forest Drive, $208,000

Helen Spiegel Booth from WRF Rental LLC. Parcel, Lone Jack Subdivision, $177,600

Barbara M. Nares to Colin L. Till Brown. 278 Tallyho Road and additional parcel, $195,000

Zhe Guo Chen was appointed by Tsui’s Property Management Inc. 329 Turkey Foot Road, $50,000

From Colin Leslie Brown to Joseph DeNobrega. Parcel, Virginia 646, 0.415 acres, $145,000

Michael W. From Kinnard to Courtney Montana Evans. 25 Arbor Place, $410,000

From Charles M. and Natashia C. Lowry to Jacqueline P. Hastings-Neal. Parcel, Dillon Lane, $17,000

New Line Properties LLC to Molly Allen and Rodney Lamont Yuille. 400 Pettigrew Drive, $26,000

From Robert Lee Savage and Linda Moss Savage to Ricky W. Vance Sr. and Robin S. Till Vance. Parcel, 1,397 acres, Savage Lane, $40,000

Naomi Amos, Trustee of Bootstrap Properties LLC. 100 East Randolph Place, $235,000

Valerie Darlene Bowles to John Whitlow and Benjamin Martin Whitlow. 515 Dinwiddie St., $55,000

From Lisa M. Browder to Raul Davila Ortiz. Lot 8, Section 1, Primrose Park, $325,000

Martin Ridge Homes LLC to Don Aiken and Emma Kay Campbell. Lot 25, Woodbine Acres, $299,900

Robert A. Cornett Jr. to Martin Ridge Homes LLC. 9 Fredonia Avenue, $32,000

Alfred L. Krantz III and Karen S. Krantz to Joshua McCrory, Amber Cramer and Charles B. Cramer Jr. Lot 12, Windham at City Place and Windhurst, $284,900

Donna Wilson from DRV Construction LLC. 117 Richeson Drive, $160,000

FFC Properties LLC to Tinsley Properties LLC. 100 Polk St., $85,000

JCJ Holdings LLC to FYNYTH LLC. 821 Early St., $8,500

From Trinty Estates LLC to Destiny Hairston. 1017 Taylor St., $229,000

Mary K. From Driskill to Fred and Cynthia Ochsner. Lot 24, Phase II, The Preserve at Oakwood, $589,500

Heritage Point LLC owns 147% of the assets of Virginia LLC. Lot 84, Heritage Court Townhomes, $280,000

From David Michael and Caitlin Nicole Mahler to Jordan and Ahyana Horsford. 1515 Monroe St., $225,000

Stephanie Vaughn Johns to Maurice Thomson Micheli and Karen Sue Micheli. 804 & 808 Grady St., $159,900

Anne M. Langley to Drake R. Until Rufus. 5138 Boonsboro Road, $145,000

Rubberbandit New & Used Tire Company Inc. from M&T Properties LLC. 2401 Fort Avenue, $199,000

Pagurco Enterprises LLC to TBS Investments LLC. Lots 19-21, Block 15, Golf Park, $263,000

building permits

Sumner Colonial LLC, 8824 Wards Road, sign, $22,000.

Du Nghiep, 433 Horseman Drive, attached veranda, $25,000.

Erwin Properties LLC, 1003 Broad St., remodel, $50,000.

Augusta Clark Construction LLC, 7749 Wards Road, sign, $18,950

Lawrence Bennett Jr., 1103 3rd Street, addition, $367,966

JCJ Holdings LLC, 420 Novelty St., renovation, $75,000.

Charles E. Thaxton Revocable Trust, 4269 Campbell Highway, commercial addition, $200,000.

Iosef Shalev, 248 Sprinkle Drive, solar panels, $2,450

Dennis Kiely III, Lot 99, Jacobs Hollow, Garage, $32,000

Revelation Properties LLC, 14176 Wards Road, renovation, $2,000

VRAJ22 LLC, 551 Deering Ford Road, renovations, $150,000.

Gene Steele, 3159 E. Ferry Road, addition, $32,000.

Richard Somaze Jr., Lot 17, Village Highway, new residence, $205,663.

Lori Johnson, 1146 Stone Road, solar panels, $17,550

Susan Cyrus, 51 Shore Line Drive, window addition, $1,500.

Lora Dudley, 28 Shore Line Drive, convert porch into 4 season room, $10,178.55

Christopher Pollard, 239 Churchill Drive, solar panels, $9,225

CrossPoint Properties LLC, 20722 Timberlake Road, $25,000

H&S Holding Properties LLC, 1524 Goat Island Rd., new residence, $319,900

Deborah Goin, 957 Red House Road, addition, $10,000.

Brooke Dalton, 1031 8th Street, Poole, $18,000

Stacey Cudd, Lot 1A, Buffalo Mill Road, new home, $600,000.

Richard Jennett, 238 Chase Run, garage, $90,000

Michael Webb, 629 Farmcrest Road, new home, $450,000.



