Proposals for action, comedy and adventure hit theaters today

From today you can see the king woman, a historical film inspired by real events that occurred in the kingdom of Dahomey, in Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries. The film follows Nanisca, the general of the military unit, as she sets out to train the next generation of recruits to prepare them for a battle against an enemy determined to destroy her way of life and freedom.

On the date, a film starring Viola Davis, another by a stellar cast and one more made in animation, are added to the billboard of local cinemas.

With 135 minutes in length, the film directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood stars the Oscar winner for Best Actress Viola Davis and has a cast made up of Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim, John Boyega, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, among others. others.

COMEDY. Another of the premieres of the date is also based in part on real events. It’s about the movie amsterdamwhich is set in the 1930s and features three friends who witness a murder become suspects and uncover one of the most shocking plots in American history.

With 134 minutes long, the film is directed by David O. Russel, known for having officiated the same role in the films The great American scam, The bright side of life Y The fighter. The proposal has a star-studded cast, made up of Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Alessandro Nivola, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Michael Shannon, Mike Myers, Taylor Swift, Zoe Saldana, Rami Malek, Robert De Niro, among others.

ANIMATION. Likewise, the third installment of the animated saga arrives today in local theaters Tadeo, the explorer. In the legend of the mummy, the archaeologist who longs for his colleagues to accept him as one of them, ends up sparking a problem by destroying a sarcophagus and releasing a spell that endangers the lives of his friends. With a not so favorable scenario, the protagonist, who only has the support of Sara, embarks on a flight full of adventures that will take him to visit Mexico, Chicago, Paris and Egypt, with the sole intention of finding a solution and giving it an end. to the terrible curse of the mummy.

With 90 minutes in length, the film directed by Enrique Gato, has the voices of Óscar Barberán, Luis Posada, Michelle Jenner, Anuska Alborg, Alexandra Jiménez, Tito Valverde, Cecilia Suárez, José Corbacho, Berta Cortés, Pablo Gómez, Manuel Burque , among others.

CONTINUE. Other films continue to be shown, such as the epic Avatar; the controversy Do not worry honey; the terrifying orphan 2the nice ticket to paradiseoy the national tape Peter Undercover.







































