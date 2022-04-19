proposals from professionals and government

Pedro Sánchez, President of the Government.

Pedro Sánchez advanced this Monday that the salary increase for doctors and nurses It will depend on the outcome of the call. ‘rent agreement’ between employers and unions, although the figures handled by the negotiating parties are far from the claims of CESM and Satse. These differences could mean, in the worst case, an economic ‘decrease’ of up to 120 euros per month.

At these times, the Spanish Confederation of Business Organizations (CEOE) is committed to taking underlying inflation as a reference to define the salary increase of public officials, so that it is 3.5 percent this year and from 2.5 percent in 2023. They are increases similar to those claimed by the unions (3.4 and 2.5 percent, respectively), although they refuse to waive the salary review clauses.

As reported Medical WritingBoth the State Confederation of Physicians and the Nursing Union consider this proposal insufficient. In the case of CESM, the objective is that the salary increase serve to mitigate the effects of the inflationwhich according to the calculations of the Bank of Spain will be 7.5 percent.

In this way, the doctor’s gross salary next year would be around 58,265 euros (2,929 net per month) compared to 55,550 (2,807 euros per month) that would result from going ahead with the 2.5 percent increase proposed by the employer. The difference reaches 122 euros each month.

Salary rise for nurses in 2023

For their part, from Satse they advocate establishing a minimum wage increase of 6.5 percent, which would result in an increase of 1,859 euros gross per year. The net salary of these professionals would thus reach 1,675 euros.

If the employer’s proposal is taken into consideration, the 2.5 percent increase in the salary of Nursing professionals for next year would mean an ‘extra’ of 715 euros gross. Namely, 1,622 euros net per month (53 less than with Satse’s demand).