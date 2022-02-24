Proposed Legislation Could Require All Schools to Have a COVID-19 Testing Plan – NBC Bay Area

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – New proposed legislation in California plans to require all K-12 public schools to develop COVID-19 testing plans for all students and staff, Sen. Richard Pan said Tuesday.

“It is very important for schools to know what is happening at their school sites when it comes to COVID,” Pan said.

“COVID testing allows schools to identify positive cases and then quarantine sick ones, which helps reduce the spread of the virus.”

The legislation would also apply to preschools, day care centers and after-school programs.

If passed, the legislation will require the California Department of Public Health to work with school districts to develop a testing plan.

The bill does not specify the frequency of testing or whether it should apply to all students and staff or just the unvaccinated, leaving those decisions up to each school district.

Pan said the proposed funding would be determined at a later date based on how much the state and federal governments have already allocated for school testing and other expenses.

Under current guidance from the California Department of Public Health, school districts are encouraged but not required to conduct regular COVID-19 testing to detect infections early and reduce the spread of the virus.

It’s worth mentioning that the state provides funding for testing, but many districts have said they don’t have enough staff to carry out extensive testing programs.

With the current wave of omicrons subsiding, California health officials say they will reassess the need for a mask mandate in schools on February 28.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the nation’s first coronavirus vaccination mandate in schools in October, however it is not expected to go into effect until this summer. In addition, it allows exemptions for medical reasons and personal beliefs.

Pan has proposed legislation that would eliminate the personal belief exemption on the COVID-19 vaccine requirement at school, similar to a 2015 law that eliminated the personal belief exemption for all other childhood immunizations the state requires for children. school-age children.