proposes a tax on millionaires to inject programs – El Financiero

The US President Joe Biden intends to propose a minimum tax of 20 percent on households with more than 100 million dollars and reduce by more than a trillion dollars the budget deficits projected for the next decade, according to a fact sheet released Saturday by the White House budget office.

The establishment of minimum tax on americans wealthier means a major reorientation of the tax code. It would apply to the richest 0.01 percent of households, with half of the expected revenue expected to come from households with $1 billion or more.

The minimum tax will effectively prevent the most affluent in the United States from paying lower rates than those of families that are considered middle class, while contributing to generate revenue to fund internal Biden programs and to relatively contain the deficit in the US economy.

In his proposal due Monday, the lower deficits also reflect a resurgence in the economy as the United States emerges from the coronavirus pandemic. It’s a sign that the government’s balance sheet will improve after historic spending to combat COVID-19.

The dissipation of the pandemic and growth have allowed the deficit to fall from 3.1 trillion dollars in fiscal year 2020 to 2.8 trillion last year and 1.4 trillion as projected for this year.

That deficit spending resulted in an economic expansion at a rate of 5.7% last yearthe strongest since 1984. However, the highest inflation in 40 years also accompanied those strong gains at a time when rising prices have hurt Biden’s popularity.

According to the Biden administration, the proposal for the fiscal year that begins Oct. 1 shows that strong spending has helped boost growth and put the government’s finances on a more stable footing for years to come.