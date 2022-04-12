proposes to cut the price of Twitter Blue and remove all ads from the app – FayerWayer

Half the world was taken by surprise by the news that Elon Musk had become the majority shareholder of his favorite social network: Twitter.

A few days before, the executive behind SpaceX and Tesla Motors had publicly complained about the current situation of the platform and had expressed interest in creating his own social network.

But it seems that it was a matter of very little time before Musk realized that it was much easier to open the wallet and buy the biggest piece of the pie instead of starting everything from scratch.

Over the days we have been learning new information about this movement. Where the apparent first act of change imposed by Elon, adding a button to edit tweets, we actually saw that it was a project in development for a year.

At the same time, we have also learned that its acquisition of the company for 9.2% would be a figure above what the current regulation admits. So it is uncertain what level of inference Musk will have with the social network.

But something that we are very clear about is that the boy already has many ideas in mind

Elon Musk wants to change Twitter

According to a report by the news agency Reuters Elon Musk became very active with his Twitter account this weekend and began to share his ideas to improve it through the social network.

Most of his approaches focus on Twitter Blue, the paid version of the platform where, in theory, the function of being able to edit what has already been published could be integrated. And to be honest, what he said doesn’t sound bad:

Price should probably be ~$2/month, but paid 12 months up front & account doesn’t get checkmark for 60 days (watch for CC chargebacks) & suspended with no refund if used for scam/spam — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 10, 2022

For example, Elon plans to have a different verification mark for companies and personalities, which would help branch out the experience and identification of accounts, he talks about being able to accept payments with cryptocurrencies, obviously Dogecoin and thinks that the subscription should be cheaper.

In fact, Musk directly indicates that the monthly cost of Twitter Blue should not exceed US$2 and that the possibility of paying it annually should be offered. Although today the cost in the markets where it operates is US$2.99.

Also among his tweets, the boy spoke directly about the complete removal of advertising, at least for users of the paid version. To return the purest experience.

At the climactic point of his intervention Elon shared the ready of the accounts with the largest number of followers in the entire social network, only to point out that said personalities actually share little content and rarely write.

The executive closes by raising the question of whether or not Twitter is dying. Leaving in the air all other ideas raised.