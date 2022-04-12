Technology

proposes to cut the price of Twitter Blue and remove all ads from the app – FayerWayer

Photo of Zach Zach12 hours ago
0 18 2 minutes read

Half the world was taken by surprise by the news that Elon Musk had become the majority shareholder of his favorite social network: Twitter.

A few days before, the executive behind SpaceX and Tesla Motors had publicly complained about the current situation of the platform and had expressed interest in creating his own social network.

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach12 hours ago
0 18 2 minutes read

Related Articles

These are the reasons why your Apple Watch battery lasts so little | Technology

27 mins ago

AirPods Pro will change the way you listen to music

40 mins ago

A New Scam: Text Spam

52 mins ago

Hybrid cloud, is it the best storage and security option?

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button