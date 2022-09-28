Author: Tomasina, F., & Pisani, A. (2022). Pros and cons of teleworking in the physical and mental health of the general working population: an exploratory narrative review. Occupational Risk Prevention Archives, 25(2), 147–161. https://doi.org/10.12961/aprl.2022.25.02.07

Teleworking is a complex reality that has been in full development for several decades. The COVID-19 pandemic situation accelerated this process. The forms of presentation are varied, being home work perhaps one of the most frequent. The objective of the present study was to carry out an exploratory and reflective narrative review on teleworking in the positive (pros) and negative (cons) aspects in relation to the physical and mental health of the teleworker.

Thus, from the consulted literature, risk factors for the health of teleworkers are identified, mostly corresponding to damage derived from exposure to psychosocial and ergonomic risks. Sleep disturbances, anxiety and anguish and depression stand out as damage to mental health. With respect to damage to physical health, musculoskeletal disorders are identified, alterations derived from the decrease in physical activity due to sedentary lifestyle and stress, in particular non-communicable diseases, and vision alterations.

From prevention, actions aimed at policies related to the organization of teleworking should be encouraged. In particular, attention should be paid to work and rest times, ensuring the so-called right to disconnection. The ergonomic design of the workplace and taking active breaks are elements that also contribute to the well-being of the worker. The active participation of social actors, workers, employers and the State, is strategic so that telework contributes to decent work and not to its precariousness.