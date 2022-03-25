pros and cons of the new diet that promises excellent results

Let’s see better together how this new diet that is going in vogue in this period or the cico diet works.

As we know diets are a very interesting topic right now because spring has just begun and summer is just around the corner.

We cannot forget that the costume fitting can be a little intimidating to both men and women.

This new diet comes directly from America and is enjoying great success because it is very simple.

Cico diet: does it really work?

The word Cico stands for “Calorie in Calorie Out” the basis of this diet is that we must eat fewer calories than we consume.

Through an online calculation we can understand how many calories we need and consequently eliminate about 300 to lose weight.

One way that can help us understand what to eat or not, but by calculating the calories of what we eat each time.

The method of this diet is very simple but can cause health problems, so I recommend that you always seek the advice of an expert, never do anything alone.

Even because a simple calculator on the internet cannot estimate, for example, how much lean or fat mass we have.

Then to lose weight correctly we must contact those who have studied, or through a visit to the nutritionist.

It is absolutely necessary to know the various nutrients well in order to understand what we need to be able to eat correctly and not unbalance anything during meals.

So we never do anything alone, and we do not take the various diet fads that we find on the internet because even counting calories at each meal can create a problem in the long run, even on a psychological level.

Always do everything with your head and ask for help from those who have studied to truly understand how we can lose weight correctly and not ruining the perfect mechanisms that are inside our body.

Never do anything alone, if you do not have important knowledge in any subject, and if you can also combine physical exercise to lose weight and improve our fitness.