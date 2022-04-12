pros and cons of the unhealthy lightning diet

New fashion among VIPs, intermittent fasting, an empty stomach for 16 hours: let’s see the pros and cons of the lightning diet.

New fashion among VIPs, intermittent fasting, an empty stomach for 16 hours: let’s see the pros and cons of the lightning diet. It is a diet that is becoming popular among VIPs and beyond, launched not by medical professionals, but by influencers. Videos on App and social videos have gone viral and have won over many people.

When these news circulate on the web, you should always be careful and check the source. Often, these are fake and unhealthy news, which is why they must be taken with a grain of salt. For some time, not surprisingly, on social media have gone viral many videos dealing with intermittent diets. What are they and why do they attract so much attention?

Intermittent diet, the why of success, what to know

In America it is called fasting, or intermittent fasting. As the name says, they are fast diets, made on purpose to lose weight in no time. Speed ​​is the key word. A phenomenon that has conquered the web, social networks, apps, and which thrives on hashtags, spreading among the population. Diets intermittently, one part of the day we eat, another part of the day we fast.

It takes several hours to pass between meals. The most common intermittent diet? That of 16 hours. In practice, it takes 16 hours to pass between meals. What does it mean? It means that if you have lunch, before putting food under your teeth, you have to spend the night, then eat the next day, for breakfast. There are numerous Italian and international VIPs who practice this diet. Everyone swears it works, but is it healthy?

One of the most popular diets is 20-12. That is, you have dinner at 20:00, you sleep, you fast in the morning, and then you have lunch at 12:00. Basically you skip breakfast. On an empty stomach, you drink only water, coffee or herbal teas and natural juices. However, before taking these diets from Tik Tok for good, it is good to inquire to avoid eating disorders and various problems. Many doctors are in fact alarmed by the success of so many videos disclosed by children.

Many videos are continually removed from social media, because they provide incorrect information. Some are at the root of serious eating disorders among the youngest. The intermittent fastingin fact, it works and brings great benefits, but it needs to be contextualized. A fast planned by real doctors and personalized, adapted to a healthy diet, is healthy. Everything else is the usual social network lie invented from scratch. In short, we must be careful and rely only on reliable sources and competent people.