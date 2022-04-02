Pros and cons of using wireless controllers

The wireless controllers they came to the consoles a long time ago, and it is something that, as usual, has been extended to other accessories such as wireless mice or keyboards, wireless headphones, in short, it has been greatly improved compared to the wireless technology of the controls remote for TV from 20 years ago. Now you don’t even have to point at the deviceThey simply have to be linked or paired, many prefer this option over wired controllers.

In this article we will talk about the positives and negatives of wireless controllers, taking into account that the reality of each person is different, there will be those who opt for this option or the opposite. Presumably all devices have their strengths and weaknesses, so without further ado, let’s talk about it.

Pros of Using an Xbox Wireless Controller

An Xbox controller is a fundamental accessory because without it we could not play, these devices are available in wired and wireless versions, the wireless versions have their strengths mainly in the freedom to play wherever you want, let’s delve into it.

Freedom of movement

When you use a wired controller you have a clear restriction, you cannot move beyond the length of the cable, if it is 2 meters you have very little room to move. By this we mean that you will need to be close to your TV and console as these must also be connected via a cable system, such as a computer with a monitor.

When using Bluetooth technology you just need to pair the controller with the console so you can use it without the need to be connected by a cable, this gives you total freedom to play even 6 meters from the screen or more if you wish. A wireless controller has a range of approximately 10 metersif you have a small screen maybe it’s a far distance, but it’s perfect for big screens.

They are ideal to protect your sight

In line with the above, by having that freedom of movement you can stay away from the television or monitor screen, and this will benefit your eyesight, since both televisions and monitors mostly emit the so-called “Blue light”, this blue light is the cause of visual fatigue being for several hours in front of the screen.

This is because the human being perceives light as different colors, these colors have a wavelength that is shorter the closer we are to ultraviolet rays and longer the closer we are to infrared rays. The blue light emitted by television and monitor screens is closer to ultraviolet raysIn addition to visual fatigue, it is associated with insomnia when viewing these screens for a long time before sleeping.

So when you use a wireless controller you will be in a safe distance range for your eyes, also we recommend that you purchase a television or monitor with technology Low Blue Light which greatly reduces the emission of blue light.

easy to transport

a wireless controller it is practically a pocket deviceyou do not need a large space to store it, in fact you may be a great enthusiast to take advantage of long trips to play with your mobile phone using the controller, as you know, you can use a mobile support and pair both devices to play in a way more comfortable than you would with the touch screen.

As well has a better thought out design to fit in a case or sleeve where you can store it and protect it from external elements such as dust or moisture. They are light and small products, so not having cable makes it easier to take from one place to anotherthis is an advantage for people who usually play outdoors.

Cons of Using an Xbox Wireless Controller

Obviously everything was not going to be good, these devices also have something to do, and this is what we will talk about in this section of the article.

They only work with batteries

Undoubtedly, this aspect is its main disadvantage compared to wired controls, since if you have a controller with a poor battery, it will leave you in the middle of a game and you will need to recharge it to be able to play again, instead the wired controls only need to be connected to the console and now, they do not need pairing or anything similar.

To fix this you can do one of three things, buy a high-capacity rechargeable battery pack, buy a charging base that allows you to use the remote even while using it or in the last case, opt for a wired controller to always be available to enjoy your favorite games.

They are more expensive

As you read it, wireless controllers They are usually between 45 and 70 eurosand they certainly have good quality and programmable buttons, as well as audio output and other cool features, but in terms of what we discussed about the batteries, you have to make an investment not only with the remote, but opt for more batteries and a charging base and that supposes a greater disbursement of money.

What’s more, doing a basic calculation we could say that with what you spend on the controller, the high-capacity rechargeable batteries and the charging base, you could buy two wired controllers.

In conclusion

Wireless controls have their advantages and disadvantages, like almost any device, but we believe that there are more advantages, it is true that they require a greater investment, but are devices that help you stay further away from the screen than wired controls and this is of great importance for your visual health. A wireless controller like the one from Microsoft, which is also an official product, is ideal for playing with your Xbox, it has a very elegant matte black design, it also has a PC adaptor.

This adapter can support up to 8 wireless controllers connected at the same time, which is great for playing games with your friends, it has textured grip on the buttons, triggers, sticks and even on the grip so you feel more comfortable, you also have the option to program buttons to create different profiles, it costs €69.95 and is available on Amazon.

