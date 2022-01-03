Prosecco beats Champagne: leading exports to the EU

With 205 million liters (41%) the Prosecco in first place among the main categories of sparkling wine exported by EU member states to countries outside the European Union. In second place it Champagne (13%, 66 million liters) and Cava (12%, 58 million liters). Eurostat notes this. The analysis of the statistical office of the European Union records that in 2020, exports of EU sparkling wines to non-EU countries amounted to 494 million liters, a decrease compared to the 528 million liters exported in 2019. Yes deals – comment the researchers – of the first drop in exports of extra-EU sparkling wines in a decade (-6% compared to 2019), where the pandemic – underline the analysts – has considerably dampened the growth of the wine trade as many bars and restaurants have been closed.

Italian exports

In previous years, exports had increased at an average rate of 8% annual, with the greatest increase recorded in 2014 (+ 11% compared to 2013). Eurostat reports that Member States imported 9.3 million liters of sparkling wine from non-EU countries, which corresponds to 2% of the quantity exported. Relative to the Italian export of tricolor sparkling wines only, a Coldiretti estimate records that with midnight on December 31st just passed they rose to over 620 million bottles of Italian sparkling wine uncorked abroad in 2021 with the historical record of Made in Italy toasts thanks to the 29% increase over last year. At the end of the year – according to the organization – the historical record exports abroad for a value of approximately 1.9 billion, based on forecasts based on Istat data. Coldiretti notes that in the ranking of the favorite Italian bubbles in the world there are among others the Prosecco, Asti and Franciacorta who now challenge him equally Champagne French, so much so that on the transalpine market there is a record growth in sales of 16%. Outside the national borders – concludes the agricultural organization – the most passionate consumers are the Americans who overtake the British with an increase of 44% in quantity, while across the Channel they stop at a growth of 12%. The estimates of the new Osservatorio Unione italia vini-Ismea also spoke of a record production of Italian bubbles, never so high: 900 million bottles, with a growth of 50% in the last five years, with 316 million bottles ready to be uncorked during the holidays.