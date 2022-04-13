Prosecutor asks for four years in prison for Raphy Pina

The federal prosecutor’s office asked the court to impose a sentence of approximately four years in prison for the Puerto Rican producer Raphy Pina Nieves, accused of illegal possession of firearms.

will this be April 18th that the fiancé of the Dominican artist Natti Natasha know your sentence before Judge Francisco Besosa.

According to the Puerto Rican media outlet “El Nuevo Día”, federal prosecutors María Montañez, José Ruiz and Gregory Conner they proposed that it be a sentence of four years in an extensive 35-page motion with strong remarks about the producer’s conduct.

They also noted that the report presented by the United States Probation Office included a calculation of 33 to 41 months in prison, prosecutors presented arguments to “recommend a sentence within the variant of the sentence range of 46 to 50 months in prison” .

They highlighted that “the aggravating circumstances of the Pina Nieves case require an upward variation”, because he was a convicted person at the time he was charged in this case and that “clearly failed to deter more crime”, the outlet reported.

Last December, a jury found the well-known music producer guilty of illegal possession of firearms, in a highly publicized case on the island whose sentence will be announced on April 1, 2022.

The producer, president of the record label Pina Records, has represented some of the most important artists of the urban genre, among them, Nicky Jam, Daddy Yankee and Don Omar.

The jury that analyzed his case in the Federal Court in Hato Rey, in Puerto Rico, was made up of seven women and five men.

The charges are unlawful possession of an illegally modified firearm and possession of a firearm by a federal convict, as the producer was convicted in 2015 of bank fraud.

For each of these charges, Pina faces up to a maximum of ten years in prison.

The producer remained under the home restriction program and can only go out for medical, religious or medical matters and to appear in court, which was scheduled for this coming April 1, but on Tuesday it was postponed to the 18th of that month.

Last Tuesday, March 29, the Public Ministry opposed Pina Nieves’ request to remain free on bail While managing his case in the Court of Appeals for the First Federal Circuit in Boston, he published the newspaper El Nuevo Día.

The prosecution’s motion argues that Pina Nieves “nor has shown by clear evidence and convincing that you are not likely to abscond or present a danger to others or a flight risk and that your appeal raises a substantial question of law or fact that is likely to result in, among other things, a reversal or a new trial. Therefore, the defendant’s motion for release pending appeal should be denied.”

However, it acknowledges that, to date, Pina Nieves has complied with all the bail conditions imposed since he was arrested in August 2020.