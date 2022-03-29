Prosecutor assumes defense of David Ortiz case investigation

The titular prosecutor of Santo Domingo East, Miltiades Guzmandefended this Monday the results of the research that he made about the attack on the ex-player David Ortiz.

Guzmán assured that he made a research well done one hundred percent, while pointing out that he does not deserve any opinion research privately that concluded that David Ortiz he had him killed by Caesar the Abuser.

“Those who know me know that there is no human way to make me speak a lie or do anything that the law does not order. Miltiades Guzman has no opinion on the assertions of a private investigator. I’m not interested in that, I work for an institution called the Attorney General’s Office. The decisions made by the Attorney General’s Office are my obligation to abide by them”said the prosecutor.

Miltiades Guzman was the prosecutor who developed the research of the attack on David Ortiz in 2019, which concluded he was wounded due to confusion, since the attack was directed at another person.

The facts

The former Major League player, David Américo Ortiz Arias, was shot in the back on the night of Sunday, June 9, 2019, at the Dial Bar in Santo Domingo Este, when he was sharing with Joel López Durán, Sixto David Fernández Vásquez and Odalis Pérez (Secret), among other people.

The investigations of the Attorney General’s Office revealed that it was a mistake, since supposedly David Ortiz He was not the “target” of the contract killing, but rather another alleged drug trafficker (Sixto David Fernández / El Modelo), who was at the bar that night.

For the event in Dial Bar, the defendants are on trial in a court in Santo Domingo Este: Franklin Junior Merán (Rubirosa), Víctor Hugo Gómez Vásquez, Junior César La Hoz Vargas, Alberto Miguel Rodríguez Mota, Rolfi Ferreras Cruz or Ramón Martinez Perez (Rolfi); Oliver Moisés Mirabal, Joel Rodríguez de la Cruz (Squidward), Porfirio Ayendi Dechamps Vásquez (Nene), Reynaldo Rodríguez Valenzuela (El Chino), Carlos Rafael Álvarez Pérez (Carlos Nike), Gabriel Alexander Pérez Vizcaíno (Bone) José Eduardo Ciprián Lebrón ( Chuky) Lanny Estephanie Pérez Reyes and Eddy Vladimir Féliz García.