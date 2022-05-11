Prosecutor confirms 44 inmates killed in riot in Santo Domingo prison; the majority of deaths would have been by knife, according to the Government | Security | News

Ecuador once again has a bloody day in its prisons. The scenario has been the prison of Santo Domingo de los Tsáchilas.

President Guillermo Lasso had confirmed during the morning that as a result of the riot reported on Monday, May 9, there were 20 dead inmates. However, as the hours passed, the number increased. The Prosecutor’s Office counted 44 dead until 5:00 p.m.

There were also 13 people injured, many of them seriously. 112 inmates were recaptured and 108 escaped.

In that prison there are about 1,700 prisoners when its capacity is 1,100.

The Minister of the Interior, Patricio Carrillo, indicated that almost all the murders were carried out with a knife, most of the bodies were exposed in pavilions and cells and then firearms were used with the intention of escaping.

The president indicated that this new revolt is a consequence of “violence between gangs.”

“My deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who died in the riot at the Sto prison. Sunday. This is an unfortunate result of gang violence. the interior minister @CarrilloRosero is in charge of the operations to restore peace,” he posted on Twitter.

Carrillo added that the count of the inmates is being carried out and the Police and in coordination with the Armed Forces have been ordered that the roads that connect the canton and the province such as Santo Domingo-Alóag, La Concordia, El Carmen, Patricia Pilar, by the Mercedes, they are guarded to recapture those who managed to flee.

The Los Lobos criminal gangs and a fraction of them, the R7, would be responsible for the new prison riot. The incidents occurred at 02:30.

“I would believe the mechanism for accumulating sentences must be reviewed, I also believe this mechanism of prison benefits must be reviewed, denying all those who participate in these criminal acts,” said Carillo, at a press conference from the ECU911 of Santo Sunday of the Tsachilas.

A relative of an inmate reacts while looking at a mobile phone outside the Santo Domingo de los Tsáchilas prison. AFP Photo: AFP

Upon learning of the deaths, dozens of relatives of the inmates gathered outside the prison to learn details.

The desperation grew due to the fact that cruel images of inmates murdered in corridors circulated during the morning. The graphics were as ruthless as those seen in other massacres in Guayaquil and Cuenca.

The new police commander Fausto Salinas indicated that the fight was linked to the transfer of an inmate from La Roca prison in Guayaquil to Santo Domingo. “That person’s presence creates a struggle,” he said.

That inmate is alias Anchundia, who was in the Turi prison and was one of the leaders who caused the riot last April. He got a habeas corpus to be transferred.

According to Salinas, control of all the pavilions was achieved.

In a search of the Santo Domingo prison, they found 4 rifle-type firearms, three pistols, a revolver, four grenades, ammunition and magazines.

Three fences have been erected in the cities, at the entrance and exit of the province and immediately to the penitentiary center.

Criminalistics teams, he mentioned, have traveled to remove the bodies.

Around 350 police officers and 200 members of the Armed Forces are assigned to maintain control.

He stated that a system will be applied to speed up the autopsies of the deceased and attend to the relatives.

Pablo Ramírez, director of the National Service for Prisoners of Liberty (SNAI), mentioned that actions are continually being carried out to prevent prohibited objects from entering rehabilitation centers and that there is a $30 million investment project to incorporate technology and equipment .

Carrillo added that there were 25 prison officers on duty for the 1,700 prisoners and announced that the first week of June there will be a training process for 1,400 officers.

Regarding an alleged alert made to ECU911 that the riot was being planned, the Secretary of State responded that the National Police had “understanding” more than real indications that the detainee who was transferred from La Roca prison to Santo Domingo de los Tsáchilas could generate a conflict between criminal organizations.

“That, if it can be called an alert, if it was known, that alert was pending and that is due to the fact that at least there is a response capacity,” Carillo said.

This is the second massacre that has occurred in the last two months. Last April, another 20 inmates were killed in the Turi prison. At that time, the Police linked him to a dispute between gangs. (I)