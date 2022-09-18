Prosecutor Edgar Rebaza: Minjusdh realizes that it paralyzed the extradition request of César Hinostroza due to a report by prosecutor Javier Pacheco

The Public ministry reported that, through the Office of International Judicial Cooperation and Extraditions, it has called an inter-institutional meeting for Monday, September 19, in the framework of the actions taken to achieve the extradition of the former judge Cesar Hinostroza Pariachi.

The appointment reaches the Preparatory Investigation Court of the Supreme Court, the Office of Judicial Cooperation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Temporary Supreme Prosecutor’s Office Specialized in Crimes Committed by Public Officials and Interpol Lima, as well as a representative of the office of the Prosecutor’s Office of the Nation .

In a statement, the agency indicated that during the work meeting coordination will be carried out on the corresponding inter-institutional actions, with the purpose of achieving the execution of the international arrest warrants issued by the Peruvian judicial authorities and their extradition.

Last Friday, the Public Ministry warned that, to date, the third extradition notebook of the former judge Cesar Hinostrozainvestigated for the alleged commission of the crime of specific passive bribery, had not been forwarded by the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights (Minjusdh) for presentation to the Spanish authorities.

“In this regard, the aforementioned ministry indicated that the Office of the Special Prosecutor for Corruption Crimes of Officials stopped the processing of the request for active extradition, without informing the pertinent bodies of the Judiciary and the Public Ministry,” he said.

Why was the third extradition request paralyzed?

In an interview with PTRthe superior prosecutor Edgar Alfredo Rebaza, head of the Office of International Judicial Cooperation and Extraditions, said that “the same Ministry of Justice realizes that it has paralyzed the sending of the extradition notebook” by virtue of a report, dated March 14 of 2022, signed by Javier Alonso Pacheco Palaciosin charge of the Office of the Specialized Attorney for Crimes of Corruption of Officials.

According to Rebaza Vargas, the argument outlined by Pacheco Palacios states that the processing of the third extradition request before Spain “would have harmed the position of the Prosecutor’s Office” and that it would “dilate” the processing of the two extradition requests sent to the Spanish Government.

“We consider that the shipment of the notebook had been requested by the Supreme Court, approved by the Council of Ministers, and the resolution that approved the extradition request, and therefore the shipment of the notebook, was published in A Peruvian man. This provision of the Council of Ministers would have been paralyzed by a report from a public prosecutor in charge of the case”, he added.