Prosecutor Marcelo Pecci: behind his murder would be mafia networks from Paraguay – Conflict and Drug Trafficking – Justice

The crime of the Paraguayan anti-mafia prosecutor Marcelo Pecci, when he was without a security scheme on a beach in Cartagena, generated international rejection and has the authorities of three countries working against the clock and criminal groups with tentacles in two other nations on the radar from South America.

The research teams Colombia, Paraguay and the United States have been exchanging information since Tuesday to locate the two assassins who shot the official before they lose track.and reach the perpetrators of the crime from one of the most recognized prosecutors in his country for the fight against organized crime.

Prosecutor Pecci and his wife, Claudia Aguilera, arrived in Cartagena from Asunción (Paraguay) on May 5. Their entry was registered with the immigration authorities as tourists; the couple came on their honeymoon, on April 30 they had married after a year-long relationship.

His immigration records, as well as those of the other passengers on the flight, are already part of the authorities’ file. The couple stayed at the Hotel Decameron on Baru Island, 10 minutes by boat from CartagenaThey were sure that there they could enjoy nature and the tranquility of the sea and the news that they would be parents.

Prosecutor Marcelo Pecci and his wife, Claudia Aguilera, arrived in Cartagena to enjoy their honeymoon, after their marriage in Asunción on April 30. Photo: Private File: Instagram @AguileraClaudi

This Tuesday, around 10:30 in the morning, the couple was on the beach, and According to the testimony that Claudia gave to EL TIEMPO, two men approached the place on a jet ski“one of the men got out and without saying a word he shot Marcelo twice, one hit was received in the face and another in the back.”

One of the men got off (from the jet ski) and, without saying a word, shot Marcelo twice, one hit in the face and another in the back:

claudia aguilera

The hitman immediately got on the “boat” and fled the scene, said the woman, who is a journalist by profession, and who noted that they were “helped by other people who were on the beach, but he was dead.” The gunmen fired on a hotel security official who was not injured.

At that time it was unknown that the victim was the prosecutor Pecci and after the fact the hypothesis that it would have been an attempted robbery came to light, which was quickly ruled out after the statements of the witnesses.

The Police pointed out that in his country the prosecutor had a protection scheme, but that the authorities had no information about his entry into Colombia and, therefore, he had not been assigned a team for his protection. This was key to facilitating the action of the assassins.

In fact, the official’s wife told this newspaper that they felt calm and that they were without security (bodyguards). “We had no threats,” she said.

After confirming the identity of the victim, the governments of Colombia and Paraguay opened a communication channel to start the investigation process, which was joined by a special group of United States agencies.

The director of the National Police, General Jorge Luis Vargas, immediately went to Burú to personally take on the investigation. With the support of five experts from the Judicial Police, Dijín, who reviewed security cameras, the first result being the preliminary location of a person who, according to the timeline reconstructed by the images, would be associated with the events.

In that line, the attorney general, Francisco Barbosa, had a team of prosecutors and criminalistics experts to support the process.

“International cooperation and the investigative capacity of the Prosecutor’s Office are what will allow us to fight together against criminal expressions that cross borders. They mistakenly believe that they can circumvent the rule of law and justice. We do not give in,” said the head of the accusing body.

Barbosa met a few days ago with the Paraguayan prosecutor to sign judicial cooperation agreements.

progress in the case

“This man (from the cartel) was located near the place, that is why it is believed that they were being followed. The murder of prosecutor Pecci was planned in advance, it was not random”, a source told this newspaper.

Parallel to this, a group of police officers from Paraguay arrived in Cartagena last night to support the process, and two Colombian agents traveled to Asunción to work on other investigative fronts and look for lines that lead to establishing the perpetrators and motives for the crime that shocked the two countries.

Presumed murderer of Marcelo Pecci identified by Colombian authorities. Photo: National Police and Prosecutor’s Office

Although the Colombian Police did not indicate who was behind the homicide, Paraguayan prosecutor Sandra Quiñónez, in condemning the crime, did point to an address. “We are not going to decline. For Marcelo and for all the colleagues who do their best every day to clarify the acts committed by cowards, such as those who hide behind large criminal structures to put an end to a life like Marcelo’s, who has given everything of himself for his institution, for his country,” Quiñónez said at a press conference.

This man (from the cartel) was located near the place, which is why it is believed that they were being followed. The murder of prosecutor Pecci was planned in advance, it was not random: investigator

Those criminal networks based in Panama and that have direct links with drug traffickers from Brazil and Bolivia, they are in the first line of suspects. In fact, many of the coups led by the assassinated prosecutor were related to alliances between networks from those two countries and Paraguayan citizens.

The Prosecutor’s Office and the Police, as part of the investigation, already have security videos of the area in which the homicide was committed and are working on the identification of several suspects.

Sources consulted by this newspaper point out that precisely the processes that Pecci was carrying out “They followed him to Barú, where he lowered his guard because he was in a personal activity”one researcher pointed out.

Similarly, the source pointed out that “this is a crime planned in advance, by a mafia. Designed and thought with the sole purpose of annihilating it, therefore, in a first hypothesis without ruling out anything, we point to a retaliation directed from Paraguay.

Voices in the region

The highest judicial instance highlights the great work that he had to do and hopes that his professional life will be a role model for those who aspire to have a better country: Paraguayan Supreme Court

The first to reject Pecci’s crime was the president of Paraguay, Mario Abdo Benítezwho assured that he immediately communicated with his Colombian counterpart, Iván Duque, “this is a very painful moment, very hard (…) President Duque promised to give us all his support to locate those responsible.”

It’s a statement, the Supreme Court of Paraguay lamented and repudiated Pecci’s crimeand highlighted his work, “the highest judicial instance highlights the great work he had to do and hopes that his professional life will be a role model for those who aspire to have a better country.”

Similarly, it was stated the United States ambassador to Paraguay, Marc Ostifield: “We join the pain of the Paraguayan people at the murder of prosecutor Pecci (…), this unfortunate event mourns our nations. More than ever, we will strengthen our joint work to confront organized crime in Paraguay and the hemisphere.”

The Pecci Cases

In Paraguay, Pecci especially directed operations against drug trafficking networks established in Brazil and Bolivia. In his career he had several cases related to the mafia. For example, in September 2021 he ordered the seizure of a property belonging to former drug trafficker Marcelino Colmán Villetti, sentenced to 20 years in prison as the leader of a criminal organization whose scheme allowed cocaine to enter Paraguay from Bolivia.

Marcelo Pecci, Paraguayan anti-mafia prosecutor assassinated in Barú. Photo: Website Public Ministry of Paraguay

On the other hand, in January 2020, in a raid against organized crime led by Pecci, several people who would be dedicated to hired assassins fell, one of those captured was a councilman who had an arrest warrant for a homicide case.

Pecci was also in charge of the case for the murder of Brazilian journalist Leo Veras, which occurred on February 12, 2020, when two hitmen broke into his home. In this case, 10 people were captured and charged.

In addition to cases against drug mafias, Pecci was one of the prosecutors in charge of the case against soccer legend Ronaldinho, who in March 2020 was arrested accused of using a Paraguayan passport with false content when he entered the country.

At the end of a security council, General Vargas, director of the Police, announced a reward of up to 2,000 million pesos for information on the perpetrators of the crime.

“From the moment the murder of the prosecutor became known, a locked plan has been carried out (airports and land terminals) to locate the criminals who ended the life of prosecutor Pecci, recognized as a valuable man in the fight against organized crime,” General Vargas pointed out.

Operations will continue in a sustained manner in Barú and Cartagena with the support of helicopters, divers, fingerprint scanners and morphological experts, among others.

