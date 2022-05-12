Prosecutor Marcelo Pecci was hit three times with a 9-millimeter weapon, according to a report from Legal Medicine

Marcelo Pecci was a specialized prosecutor against Organized Crime, Drug Trafficking, Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing. Sophia López Garelli, ambassador of Paraguay in Colombia, confirmed that the transfer of the remains of the lawyer, who died in the middle of an attack by hitmen on Tuesday morning on the beaches of the Island of Barú, could take place tomorrow, Friday, REUTERS / Jorge Adorno/File Photo

The body of Paraguayan prosecutor Marcelo Pecci, murdered on the island of Barú last Tuesday, May 10, has already been handed over to the Colombian authorities by Legal Medicine. At the moment, it is being investigated whether the attack against the official is related to the investigations that he was carrying out in his country against criminal gangs and networks dedicated to drug trafficking and money laundering.

The investigations carried out by the Attorney General’s Office indicate that on the beach where Pecci was murdered, “they collected shells of a 9-millimeter pistol, which coincide with the opinion of Legal Medicine that reported that Pecci received three impacts with a weapon of the same caliber “, In addition, they stated that the assassins “acted brazenly, rented the jet ski, They killed the prosecutor and returned to the place. ANDWe are sure that the assassins were not Paraguayans.”

Last Wednesday, the director of the National Police of Colombia, General Jorge Vargas, revealed in a press conference the first spoken portraits of the alleged author of the shots and related the crime to the work that Pecci carried out as an investigator in countless corruption cases.

Claudia Aguilera, wife of the prosecutor and who was with him at the time of the attack, assured El Tiempo that, “one of the men got out and without saying a word shot Marcelo twice, receiving one hit in the face and another in the back”.

For her part, Sophia López Garelli, Paraguayan ambassador to Colombia, confirmed that the transfer of the lawyer’s remains could take place tomorrow, Friday, “considering that the entire funeral process for repatriation takes 24 hours.”

