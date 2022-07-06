Prosecutor Rosalba Ramos says it is not a right to grant Miguel Cruz’s request

Santo Domingo, DR.

The prosecutor of the National District, Rosalba Ramos, who heads the investigation process for the murder of the Minister of the Environment and Natural Resources, Orlando Jorge Mera, assured that This week, Fausto Miguel Cruz’s lawyers will respond to their request to speak to the media.

On June 15, through the lawyers Manuel Sierra Pérez and Ybo René Sánchezthe defendant asked the District Attorney to allow his client to tell the media his version of events.

When being interviewed in the morning program that is transmitted by Telemicro, channel 5, Ramos indicated that Miguel He had the opportunity to speak to the media when the request for a coercive measure became known to him.

“We had not had this type of request to request to be interviewed. It is not a right because you do have the right to speak, to express yourself, but it is in front of the judge and under the scheme that he determines, ”she expressed.

He also reported that on the request to interrogate the legal consultant for the Environment and the person in charge of authorizing permits from the Ministry of the Environment, Edilio Segundo Florián and Milvio Linares Villegas, will do so since it helps make the process even clearer.

“Yes, we are going to do it,” he said at the insistence of the communicators Persio Maldonado and Alberto Caminero.

Ramos said that he could not go into details about the case since the investigation is still open.

On June 6, the news of the assassination of the minister Orlando Jorge Mera, at the hands of his childhood friend, Fausto Miguel Cruz. After the murder, which occurred in Jorge Mera’s office, he took refuge in a church where he turned himself in hours later.

His lawyers asked the National District Prosecutor’s Office to issue a year of preventive detention as a coercive measure, allowing his client to tell his version of the events in front of the media, in any setting.