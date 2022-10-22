Prosecutors expect Ethan Crumbley to plead guilty to shooting

Accused Michigan shooting to be tried as an adult for terrorism 5:31

(CNN) — Ethan Crumbley, the teenager accused of fatally shooting four students and wounding seven others at a Michigan high school last year, is expected to plead guilty to murder charges next week, prosecutors said Friday.



Crumbley, who was 15 at the time of the shooting, will plead guilty to all 24 counts, including one count of terrorism causing death and four counts of premeditated murder, for killing four students at Oxford High School. in November, according to Oakland County Assistant District Attorney David Williams.

“We can confirm that the attacker is expected to plead guilty to all 24 counts, including terrorism, and the prosecutor has notified the victims,” ​​Williams told CNN.

Crumbley, who previously pleaded not guilty to the charges, is expected to change his plea Monday at a hearing in Oakland County Circuit Court, where he will appear in person. Crumbley, now 16, will not receive any settlement as a result of the guilty plea, Williams said.

CNN has contacted Crumbley’s attorneys for comment.

Crumbley’s parents, Jennifer and James Crumbley, were each charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter after their son allegedly opened fire at the high school. Both have pleaded not guilty, and their lawyers have argued in court documents that the charges have no legal justification and that the couple should not be held responsible for the killings of their son.

Michigan prosecutors argued in an August court filing that evidence of Jennifer and James’s personal problems, including an extramarital affair and substance abuse, should be introduced at their trial. Lawyers for the couple have described the request for evidence as “strange”.

Prosecutors argued that Jennifer and James Crumbley played “a much broader role than buying their son a gun,” and that there were many things the parents could have done, other than simply put the gun away, with which they could have averted tragedy. They also argued that the parents had “every reason” to know their son posed a risk.

“What the evidence will actually show is that these defendants exposed their son to years of chaotic and toxic conflict, which is a well-known risk factor for entering the path of violence,” the filing states.

The trial was scheduled to begin Monday but was pushed back last month to start in January, according to court documents.

Jennifer and James are currently being held in the Oakland County Jail, court records say. The couple will return to court on Oct. 28 for a judge to rule on possible testimony from an expert on mass shootings, according to the files.

CNN’s Lauren del Valle contributed to this report.