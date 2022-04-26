Prosecutor’s Office finds Debanhi Escobar’s telephone number: seeks specialist to know messages, calls and images | News Univision Latin America
Debanhi Escobar’s mobile phone was found submerged in water. This was confirmed by the deputy prosecutor of Public Ministries of Nuevo León, Luis Enrique Orozco.
In an interview with Multimedios on Monday afternoon, the official said that the device was found “not immediately next to the corpsebut it was in water.
The girl’s body was found last Friday, April 22, in a cistern at the Nueva Castilla motel located on the Monterrey-Nuevo Laredo highway. According to the official, the prosecution is looking for a specialist in the forensic analysis of communication devices to know their content.
Researchers are particularly interested in messages, calls, photoswhich allows to find clues of what happened in the early hours of April 9 in the municipality of Escobedo.
Orozco mentioned that there was also a call log request made by the law student’s phone to the phone company she used.
In any case, the information that can be removed from the mobile device will help the prosecutors in the case to more accurately reconstruct the last moments of the young woman’s life from the moment she boarded the taxi to her last steps near the motel.
They don’t know if he used his phone at the motel.
Regarding the new images that were revealed on Sunday, to which the family was able to have access, the deputy prosecutor said that they could be obtained after an investigation was opened against the motel for having falsified the statements about the existence of recorded videos and not only surveillance cameras, as they said at first.
Although Orozco mentioned that the images are still under analysis, he asserted that they show – as reported on Monday – a person with the characteristics of Debanhi walking alone through the motel access.
He is then seen in the restaurant area where he apparently looked inside through the glass. Later, she is seen walking from one side to the other and then heading parallel to the fence that borders the building and the highway to Laredo.
“At the end of that path, and in the same direction in which she would have walked meet the three pits that make up the grave in which she was found lifeless, “said Orozco.
The official did not specify if during Escobar’s journey inside the building at any time the girl looks for or uses her cell phone.
In recent days it has been suggested that Escobar’s mobile could have been downloaded or that he did not have credit to connect to the internet or make phone calls, so he did not have the opportunity to ask for support through it.
During the search, which lasted 13 days, Mario Escobar, the young woman’s father, assured that personnel from the Special Prosecutor’s Office for Missing Persons had given him hope that his daughter would be found alive thanks to the GPS tracking of the phone.
This Tuesday, experts from the Specialized Femicide Prosecutor’s Office arrived at the motel to collect new evidence that may give more clues about what happened to Escobar.