Prosecutor’s Office shows new videos in which the young woman would appear before her disappearance

(CNN Spanish) — The attorney general of the Mexican state of Nuevo León, Gustavo Adolfo Guerrero Gutiérrez, reported this Wednesday at a press conference that “responsibility procedures” have been initiated against those who participated in the search for the young Debanhi Escobar, whose body without life was found on April 21 inside an abandoned water tank in the municipality of Escobedo.

“We detected some deficiencies,” Guerrero said, adding that “I also want to make it known that due to these omissions, errors, I made the decision to remove from the position the one who was in the Special Prosecutor for Disappeared Persons, as well as the removal in this same responsibility, who was in this same responsibility of the prosecutor specializing in anti-kidnapping”.

The official also said that “this does not mean that we are going to wait for the procedure, that the administrative procedures of responsibility conclude, if someone else was omitted or made mistakes that affected the investigation, they will be sanctioned.”

During the same conference this Wednesday, the Prosecutor’s Office presented to the press videos of security cameras from the vicinity of the place where Debanhi’s body was found in which, according to the entity, the young woman is seen alive before her disappearance. during the early hours of April 9.

The young Mexican was last seen on April 8 at night on the Laredo highway, at the height of the Nuevo Castilla neighborhood, in the municipality of Escobedo, Nuevo León.

On the night of April 22, the Nuevo León Attorney General’s Office confirmed in a video posted on social media that the “body found” the day before was that of Debanhi, “the cause of death being a deep contusion of the skull,” according to scientific evidence cited by the entity.

On April 24, the Nuevo León Specialized Prosecutor for Femicides announced in a statement that Debanhi’s death will be investigated as a femicide.