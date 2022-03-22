Prosegur Avos buys Solu Negocios in Chile and aspires to double revenues

Ángel de León, CEO of Prosegur Avos.



With this acquisition, the processes and technology subsidiary makes its first big international leap and enters cloud services. He wants to raise his income to 125 million euros in 2023.

Avos continued has bought the Chilean leader in banking services Solubusiness to make its leap abroad and equip itself with new technological capabilities. The operation will serve the Spanish subsidiary to accelerate its performance and get closer to the objective