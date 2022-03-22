Prosegur Avos buys Solu Negocios in Chile and aspires to double revenues

Zach 29 mins ago Technology Leave a comment 27 Views

Ángel de León, CEO of Prosegur Avos.

With this acquisition, the processes and technology subsidiary makes its first big international leap and enters cloud services. He wants to raise his income to 125 million euros in 2023.

Avos continued has bought the Chilean leader in banking services Solubusiness to make its leap abroad and equip itself with new technological capabilities. The operation will serve the Spanish subsidiary to accelerate its performance and get closer to the objective

To continue reading become Premium

Try it for €1 the first month

and enjoy unlimited access to all Expansion web content


Or sign up with your Google account in two clicks

Source link

About Zach

Check Also

“Scaling Tesla to extreme size”

TO Elon Musk You can criticize dozens of things, no doubt. But one of the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved