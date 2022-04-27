Prosegur launches a comprehensive global wellness program for its employees

Prosegur has taken another step forward in its commitment to help improve the quality of life of its employees with the launch of Pro360, its comprehensive global wellness program, aimed at its nearly 150,000 workers, located in the 26 countries in which which the company operates.

The World Health Organization (WHO) defines health as “a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity”. In line with this approach, the company is committed to promoting a healthy lifestyle among all its employees, understanding well-being from a comprehensive perspective. To do this, the Pro360 program focuses on four basic pillars: physical well-being, nutrition, health and emotional and social well-being.

as explained Juan Luis Martín, Global Director of Human Resources at Prosegur employees are “the essential axis of Prosegur, which is why we consider our contribution to their well-being and quality of life a priority. The goal is to reinvent our daily routine, and this is just the beginning”.

A global and comprehensive perspective of well-being

Prosegur will periodically launch different activities and initiatives within the four specific areas addressed by the Pro360 program: