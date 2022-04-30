Prosegur launches a global physical and emotional well-being program for its employees

Prosegurthe largest global benchmark in the private security sector, has taken another step in its commitment to help improve the quality of life of its employees with the launch of Pro360, its global comprehensive wellness program, aimed at its nearly 150,000 workerslocated in the 26 countries in which the company operates.

The World Health Organization (WHO) defines health as “a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity”. In line with this approach, Prosegur is committed to promoting a healthy lifestyle among all its employees, understanding well-being from a comprehensive perspective. To do this, the Pro360 program focuses on four basic pillars: physical well-being, nutrition, health, and emotional and social well-being.

as explained Juan Luis Martn, Global Director of Human Resources at Prosegur “Employees are the essential axis of Prosegur, which is why we consider our contribution to their well-being and quality of life a priority. Events such as those we are experiencing in recent years, especially the coronavirus pandemic, have shown, with even greater force if possible, the need to support the care of people from a 360-degree perspective and continued over time. The goal is to reinvent our daily routine, and this is just the beginning”.

A global and comprehensive perspective of well-being

Prosegur will periodically launch different activities and initiatives within the four specific areas addressed by the Pro360 program – physical well-being, nutrition, health and emotional and social well-being. The objective is to motivate and encourage the participation of its employees and encourage habits that favor a healthier and more balanced life:

Physical well-being: different activities will be developed in this area. In the month of May, for example, the first edition of the Prosegur Digital Race will take place, which will be held simultaneously in the different countries in which the Company operates. As a result of this initiative, the Pro360 RUNNING Club will be launched, with a dynamic ranking for all employees who practice this sport. Likewise, the organization of local tournaments for different sports is planned, depending on each country and region.

different activities will be developed in this area. In the month of May, for example, the first edition of the Prosegur Digital Race will take place, which will be held simultaneously in the different countries in which the Company operates. As a result of this initiative, the Pro360 RUNNING Club will be launched, with a dynamic ranking for all employees who practice this sport. Likewise, the organization of local tournaments for different sports is planned, depending on each country and region. Nutrition: Among other actions, employees will be able to access monthly nutritional advice and will have live events with a nutritionist in a “question-answer” format. A cooking contest will also be organized and a Pro360 recipe book will be created, which will include the proposed dishes for the winners.

Among other actions, employees will be able to access monthly nutritional advice and will have live events with a nutritionist in a “question-answer” format. A cooking contest will also be organized and a Pro360 recipe book will be created, which will include the proposed dishes for the winners. Health: In order to improve the health of its employees, Prosegur spread information pills on different topics, such as postural hygiene, sleep, psychosocial aspects and road safety, among others, in addition to promoting challenges that encourage the incorporation of healthy habits in the day day of their workers.

In order to improve the health of its employees, Prosegur spread information pills on different topics, such as postural hygiene, sleep, psychosocial aspects and road safety, among others, in addition to promoting challenges that encourage the incorporation of healthy habits in the day day of their workers. Emotional and social well-being: Another fundamental aspect for people’s well-being is attention to emotional and social aspects. Among others, different proposals from the Prosegur Foundation will be announced, with which the company works closely, including cultural and volunteer activities. In addition, global and local initiatives in relation to diversity and equality will be made visible, such as Empowered Women, with which female talent is promoted, and different actions focused on respect and care for the environment.

