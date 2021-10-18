News

ProShares’ Bitcoin ETF will debut on the NYSE on October 19th

Trading on ProShares’ Bitcoin Strategy ETF, the first Bitcoin (BTC) futures exchange-traded fund in the United States, will begin Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange with the ticker BITO.

Michael Sapir, CEO of ProShares, commented that the launch represents an important milestone for crypto ETFs in the US after several years of efforts to list on an exchange:

“BITO will continue the work of ETFs that offer investors practical and liquid access to an asset class. 1993 is remembered for the first equity ETF, 2002 for the first bond ETF, and 2004 for the first gold ETF. 2021 will be remembered for the first ETF linked to cryptocurrencies. “

Going on, Sapir said the Bitcoin ETF’s debut on the NYSE unlocks huge exposure for investors in traditional financial markets.

BITO will offer exposure to Bitcoin to a large segment of investors with a brokerage account and willing to buy stocks and ETFs, but who do not want to deal with the hassle and learning curve associated with setting up another account with a crypto provider and a Bitcoin wallets, or worried that these providers are unregulated and subject to security risks,” has explained.

The news comes shortly after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission accepted the registration request for ProShares’ Bitcoin ETF on Friday. On the same day, the SEC also accepted the registration request for the Nasdaq listing of the shares of Valkyrie’s Bitcoin Strategy ETF.

On October 5, the SEC also approved the Volt Crypto Industry Revolution and Tech ETF, a crypto ETF linked to companies with exposure to Bitcoin, including companies like MicroStrategy and Tesla.

While it doesn’t have actual coins, it doesn’t look like a coin-based ETF will arrive this year,Volt Equity CEO Tad Park told Cointelegraph. “Upcoming approvals will likely be futures-based ETFs that aim for exposure to Bitcoin, but present their own set of problems unrelated to a real-coin ETF.

Amid the positive news on Bitcoin ETFs in the US, the price of Bitcoin has gained about 30% over the past 14 days, surpassing $ 60,000 on Friday for the first time since April. At the time of writing, Bitcoin is hovering around $ 62,000 after a 2.2% growth in the past 24 hours according to data from CoinGecko.

