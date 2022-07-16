Prosopagnosia, the particular disease that actor Brad Pitt suffers

Oscar-winning American actor Brad Pitt revealed to GQ magazine that he suffers from prosopagnosia. Although it has not been diagnosed, the actor believes that he has it. The protagonist of ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’, comments that he suspects this since 2013. Prosopagnosia is known as “face blindness”.

In the journal of neurology’Current Opinion in Neurobiology‘ explains that “developmental prosopagnosia (DP) refers to facial recognition deficits without brain damage. PD affects about 2% of the population and is often hereditary.”

The actor also stated that people do not usually believe him about his illness. “A lot of people hate me for not knowing I have this problem,” he said in an interview for Esquire. In addition to mentioning that he would like to meet other people with the disease.

In a study conducted by the scientific journal Cortex, “no evidence of general visual deficits or social dysfunctions was found within six patients analyzed. The results suggest that the reason is a genetic component of congenital prosopagnosia”.

How to take care of furry ones during the rainy season?

Experts recommend not taking pets outside when temperatures are very low. – Photo: Getty Images

There are those who love the rainy season and there are those who prefer sunny days. Regardless of which group you identify with the most, during the winter you have to take care of your four-legged friends.

“All breeds resist well up to approximately 7°C”, argues Diego Pincheira, a veterinarian. But, to be sure of the well-being of pets, you have to know that dogs have five characteristics to adapt to the cold: the type of fur, its color, size, age and body condition, warns Viviana Valenzuela, director of the National Commission for Responsible Ownership of Pets of Chile.

Rodrigo Rondon, director of the Veterinary Medicine career in Peru, explains that the main recommendations are: do not take the pet out when the temperature is very low, a food free of impurities and they can be covered with a garment to keep the temperature stable.

FIGURE

11,167 Species in danger of extinction in the world, according to data from the Government of Colombia.

Various species of animals are in danger of extinction. – Photo: Getty Images

Some of the endangered species are: The panda bear, the koala, the puma, the gorilla, the lynx, the condor, the Arrau tortoise and the tiger, among others, according to data from the Colombian government.

5 interesting facts about veganism

Veganism has been adopted as a way to fight climate change. – Photo: Getty Images

1. Veganism has become one of the strongest proposals in the fight against the climate change crisis.

two. Pope Francis joined the trend “It is urgent to reduce the consumption not only of fossil fuels, but also of many superfluous things; and equally, in certain areas of the world, it would be convenient to consume less meat”. Pope Francis said at the European Youth Conference in Prague

3. According to the Argentine Journal of Animal Production, “at the national level (Argentina), the entire livestock sector is attributed 30% of anthropogenic GHG emissions, which come mainly (26%) from cattle for meat production” .

Four. The start of this movement can be traced back to 475 BC. c.

5. According to journalist Claire Suddaths, Pythagoras promoted benevolence among all species. But it wasn’t until 1944 that activist Donald Watson made it official with the ‘Vegan Society’.

Remembering childhood: designers were inspired by toys

The trend evokes the childhood of the nineties. – Photo: Getty Images

Fashion week brought new trends for wardrobe lovers. ‘Barbiecore’ is the revelation style. The style has been positioning itself for some years thanks to celebrities such as Margo Robbie and Ryan Gosling. Now, Vanessa Hudgens, Dua Lipa and Zendaya are taking to social media to wear Madison Valentino suits. Outfits that are characterized by hot pink.

“Olivier Rousteing and his design team at Balmain were also inspired by the gorgeously familiar iconography of the Barbie universe. Badges, t-shirts and sweatshirts deftly channel the bold graphic treatment that is instantly recognizable as Barbie.

The trend evokes the childhood of the nineties. During the parades you can appreciate the presence of the color pink, the short ‘blazers’ that reveal the stomach, round necks, and above all Barbie iconography. All “under the premise that toys are tools for the imagination,” says Vuitton for his website.