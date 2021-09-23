Prospect: Pedro Pascal and that strange space western to (re) discover in streaming

by JACOPO CONTI – What is a western set in space? Although it may seem an absurd hypothesis for many, in reality it is a formula that has been talked about at least since 1969, in the times when the western film was pulling and had the strength to be the privileged frontier of new canons. Roy Ward Berker first tried it with Luna zero due, after which the trend, baptized space western, remained almost unexpressed, except for a few rare appearances through titles such as Atmosfera zero (1981) by Peter Hyams (with a Sean Connery in great shape) or with the more recent Genesis Code (2010), the highest commercial expression of the post-apocalyptic version of the genre (with Denzel Washington, Mila Kunis and Gary Oldman). Then? Forgetting 2011’s Cowboy & Aliens, here’s the notable Prospect (you can find it digitally on CHILI).

Based on the short film of the same name by the two first-time directors Zeek Earl And Christopher Caldwell, who, after the success of the thirteen minutes of their experiment, managed to collect a meager budget and build a small western narrative set on an unidentified Green Moon, the frontier where working class adventurers attempt the blow of life following the rumors about the existence of new Aurelac mines, precious stones that can only be extracted thanks to the delicate manual skills of some specialized workers in the sector.









For this reason that Cee (Sophie Thatcher) and his father (Jay Duplass) land with their ramshackle spacecraft in a jungle with lush vegetation, in whose meanders the gems should hide; the two are armed with space-like helmets and suits to be able to breathe and survive in that hostile environment, kits for mining the ore and firearms. We are not told what year we are in, we do not even know what kind of world revolves around the story. What we know (and that’s enough) is that the protagonists have to go straight without trusting anyone, recover the loot and bring life back home. But it’s not that simple, especially when father and daughter meet Ezra, played by a good Pedro Pascal who is, certainly, the most interesting character of Prospect.

Therefore, in an environment of this type, a particular dynamic takes over in relations with the other (in the sense of the unknown): at the frontier of the Green Moon – as in the California of the gold nuggets of the west – man regresses to a condition pre-social, for which the relationship cannot be based on personal or moral feelings (trust, friendship, respect), nor on the basic principles of civilization, but only on a narrow and primordial mutual convenience, similar to that already seen between Tuco and Biondo in The Good, the Bad and the Ugly. And then the journey (strictly on foot) of this space western, with all its unforeseen events, becomes a coming-of-age story, perhaps a little optimistic, but certainly credible for the way it poses the question.









During Prospect, the protagonist is forced to grow up and in doing so she has to reconsider her vision of the world. And we do it with her, learning that no one is absolutely and definitively evil, but everyone is always evil in relation to something. Always the point of view (in this case that of the protagonist) defines the other: when he defends us and is on our side we believe him to be constitutively “good”, and we forgive him everything; when instead, by contrast, we see it as a danger, then it automatically becomes part of the evil one. But when external conditions and respective needs are reversed (at least apparently), something calls our prejudice into question, and it is always very difficult to fight it. What can save our lives? Risking safety by trusting our enemy, or betting on the opposite risk and trying to get away with our own strength alone?

